Committee: Public Safety Facility is necessary

City of Kerrville officials identified the need for a new Public Safety Facility in 2016, placing the item in the long-term Community Improvement Program list and completing a space needs assessment in 2019.
In September 2021 the city council initiated a plan to move forward with the effort to build a new facility to house the Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department administration, Emergency Operations Center and Kerrville Municipal Court operations under one roof. The council planned to utilize retired debt from previously issued Certificates of Obligation to minimize the burden on taxpayers.
During the summer 2021 budget development process for the city, councilmembers voted to issue $7 million in Certificates of Obligation to replace an equal amount that would be rolling off in 2021. Council had planned to do the same thing with $10 million in debt rolling off in 2022, for a total of $17 million to purchase land and begin the architectural and engineering planning stages for construction of the Public Safety Facility.
Their efforts were halted, however, when a small but vocal group of citizens who call themselves “Let Us Vote,” in opposition to the CO issuance process, presented city officials with a petition stopping the issuance of the Certificates of Obligation and forcing the city to fund the project entirely through a General Obligation bond election.
While the opposition group said they wanted a say in debt incurred by the City of Kerrville, councilmembers tried to explain that debt through issuance of Certificates of Obligation could be repaid through means other than property tax revenue, including sales tax earnings. In addition, the use of the CO funding for the purchase of land and design services would help jump-start the process and ultimately get public safety officials into a building sooner. It would also allow a more fully designed project to be presented to the voters, with better cost estimates.
In response to the change in their plans, in fall 2021 the council formed a 10-person citizen committee to review and explore the need and options for a proposed Public Safety Facility. They tasked the committee with providing a recommendation to the council by Jan. 15, should the committee agree that new facilities were indeed necessary.
After three months of regular meetings, the Public Safety Facility Bond Committee presented their findings and recommendations to the Kerrville City Council at a workshop held Tuesday, Jan. 11, unanimously agreeing that a new facility for the KPD, KFD administration, Emergency Operations Center, and Municipal Court was indeed necessary. The committee also recommended including the city’s Information Technology department in the plans, given that public safety utilizes the majority of the IT department’s time and services.
Committee Chair John Harrison made the presentation to council.
“You tasked our committee to evaluate the current state of police department, fire administration, municipal court and emergency management facilities,” Harrison said, “and to also determine if the current facilities need to be replaced and, if so, what size of bond should the city seek to pass.”
After assessing the issues at hand, touring the current facilities and debating potential needs, all members signed a written report recommending a $45,000,000 Bond Election.
“The Public Safety Bond Committee recommends that the Kerrville City Council proceed with a Bond Election in the amount of $45,000,000 to meet the needs of a Public Safety Facility,” the report read. “This facility would be approximately 69,000 square feet in size and will require approximately 7 acres of land, assuming a 1-story construction. It will house the Police Department, the Fire Department Administration, the Municipal Court, the Emergency Operations Center, and the city Information Technology department. This proposed facility is projected to meet the needs of Kerrville for at least the next 15 years.”
Harrison told council the committee voted unanimously to submit the recommendation after extensive studies of the current facilities were conducted and a consultation with Randall Scott Architects was complete.
The breakdown of usage of the proposed 69,000 sq. ft. facility is as follows:
• KPD (dispatch, training, emergency operation center, community room) 36,700 sq. ft.;
• Kerrville Municipal Court, 11,200 sq. ft;
• Expansion “Shell” Space for KPD, 8,200 sq. ft;
• KFD administration, 5,900 sq. ft;
• Police Asset Support Building, 4,400 sq. ft;
• Information Technology department, 2,500 sq. ft.
The current amount of square footage used by public safety departments is less than 30,000, the report explained.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe explained that the $45 million includes a 10 percent contingency on the construction of the project, as well as the furniture, fixtures, and equipment to outfit the facility for operations, as identified with the help of the consultants who assisted on the project. He also explained that ultimately, the project will cost the average home owner in Kerrville around $14 per month, and those over 65 with “frozen” property taxes (29% of Kerrville) will not be impacted at all.
“Our consulting firm was very clear that he feels confident about these estimates through the Summer of 2023,” Hoppe said, “but beyond that, we don’t know. We’re in a very dynamic construction environment right now”
Councilperson Place 4 Brenda Hughes questioned whether a 10 percent contingency would be enough to ensure the project did not go over budget. Harrison said that the $45 million figure was unanimously agreed upon after debating the options.
Committee member Jim Thomas spoke, saying the committee had concerns about adding too much contingency, saying that if the money is there it could be spent, even if not needed.
Committee member Tony Lenard said he would support adding additional contingency to the project, while adding that the 69,000 square foot space needed was universally agreed upon by the committee and consulting firm.
Committee member Steve Lehman said he agreed that “bumping up” the number would be easier to allow the project to come in under budget, but added “we still need to get that number past the voters, so that is something to consider.”
Place 3 City Councilperson Judy Eychner pointed out that of the four recent, similar-sized projects in other Texas communities that were used in comparison, the proposed project for Kerrville is projected to cost less per square foot than all the other projects.
“Is that something we should be concerned about,” Eychner asked.
Harrison said the empty “expansion” or “shell” space accounts for the difference in cost, but allows for the city to build unfinished space now for less cost in the future.
City council accepted the report and thanked the committee members for their hard work.
Committee members include John Harrison, Steve Lehman, Tony Lenard, Glen Andrew, Gary Cochrane, Justin MacDonald, Barbara Dewell, Jim Thomas, Layng Guerriero and Sandra Yarbrough.
Council will vote on whether to place the item on a future public bond election, likely at a future City Council meeting in February, Hoppe said.
