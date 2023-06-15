Dead donkey found, ‘dumping’ suspect arrested

After receiving a report and social media posts erupted over concerns of a deceased donkey being discovered along the roadside in East Kerr County over Memorial Day Weekend, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha joined forces with Kerr County Animal Services to determine the cause of death of the animal and who was responsible for “dumping” the carcass.
On Saturday, Leitha announced the arrest of Dwayne Cori Smith, 60, of Comfort in connection with the case.
“The investigation into the illegal dumping of a male donkey on the 400 block of Wilson Creek Road has ended in the arrest of a Comfort man on a Class B Misdemeanor charge. The alleged incident occurred on May 26,” Leitha said.
Leitha said a tip to Kerr County Crime Stoppers led investigators to identify Smith as a suspect.
“After the investigation was complete, it was determined by investigators from Kerr County Animal Services and the KCSO Criminal Investigation Division that the animal was deceased prior to being moved and later dumped in a county right-of-way,” Leitha said.
Smith was arrested on Friday, June 9, and charged with one count of illegal dumping over 5 pounds and under 500 pounds and was booked in the Kerr County Jail and was released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
“This was a cooperative effort among investigators from Kerr County Animal Services and our Criminal Investigations Division,” Leitha said. “When it comes to issues of possible animal abuse or dumping of animals, we will continue to collaborate inside and outside of our office to enforce the law in Kerr County. We are glad to have contributed to the resolution of this case, working alongside our KCAS colleagues. We combat illegal dumping countywide, regardless of what is dumped.”
According to Leitha, charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
