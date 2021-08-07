A very special place

Children’s Association for Maximum Potential started with a little boy who “just wanted to ride a horse like John Wayne,” according to Camp CAMP’s executive camping director Brandon Briery.
Before CAMP, that was not possible because many children with disabilities were not accepted in other camps – even those for children with special needs – due to the severity of their medical conditions or disabilities.
But in 1979, three U.S. Air Force pediatricians changed that, and brought 32 children with special needs together for a weekend camp; and CAMP was born.
Fast forward to 2021 and Camp CAMP has offered a true summer camp experience to hundreds of individuals with special needs – ages 5 to 50-plus – regardless of their disability, and their siblings can be included.
Briery said they have done this successfully without any COVID cases all summer. He said CAMP is a place where individuals can:
• Ride a horse even if they can’t walk;
• Float the “slow river” even if they have serious respiratory issues;
• Make friends even if they can’t speak;
• Hold a fuzzy chinchilla, even if they can’t see;
• And simply be themselves without fear of being judged or bullied.
He said one of the most succinct versions of their goals was adopted for a recent capital campaign and said, “See Me, Hear Me, Know Me.”
“Everyone deserves to be met where they are, with their differences and challenges,” he said.
The most recent camp session included 86 campers, each one paired one-on-one with a counselor/friend. Briery said many of the campers last week have autism.
There are added staff members who run the various activities, that include canoeing, outdoor cooking and “Gaga Ball” near the river; plus horseback riding, archery, arts and crafts, nature discovery, paintball, music recreation and others.
“Horseback riding and canoeing offers a different range of motion for them, but especially for those in wheelchairs,” he said.
“We hire about 65 or 70 people for the whole summer, and we have other volunteer counselors weekly. The activities list includes nature, horseback, and arts and crafts,” he said, “and each week’s camp session ends with a dance.”
He said the counselors are ages 15 and up and earn volunteer service hours, typically 99 for the summer.
“The age range of summer campers is 5 years to 50 for the first-time campers. We opened in 1979 and are in our 42nd year,” Briery said. “We have some campers who were campers here in 1979. And our longest waiting list is for older campers.”
Area residents wanting information about eligibility for Camp CAMP can check their website at www.campcamp.org for their online application. Their administrative office is at Lackland AFB, San Antonio; but the 55-acre camp property with access to the Guadalupe River is located at 515 Skyline Dr., Center Point.
They rented from other facilities for several years, and then bought the former Camp Christian.
“Our campers have moderate to severe disabilities,” Briery said. “We are more involved in their behavioral needs and other things because of our supporting health care volunteers, the doctors and nurses and nursing students, and pharmacists. Some of the volunteers get continuing education credits. Most work for one week’s camp; and some, more than that. We also do programs year-round, including on weekends in the school year.”
One of those is a “Respite Camp” to give parents or caretakers a break, with activities for ages 5-40 like the summer but over a weekend.
They also have offered a “parents’ night out” one weekend a month at a San Antonio location for ages 6 months to 13 years and their siblings; and “Teen and Adult Day Adventures” for ages 14-40 at various San Antonio locations. Briery said now that includes the new “Morgan’s Wonderland Camp” for kids with special needs.
Camp facilities
In addition to camper and staff cabins, a sizable health center, camp store, dining hall, pavilion, and offices, they have a swimming facility that was built new in 2012, a C-shaped pool with depths ranging from a beach entry to 8 feet; a lap pool 4 feet deep; and a “slow river.”
The closing dance is held in their pavilion, and Brandon “Gig” Briery was to be DJ for the event.
He said in a typical summer, they provide camping experiences to about 120 people. Now they are taking each season as it comes, due to COVID. But they will launch applications for the school year programs soon; respite weekend camps for families in September through December; and see how restrictions are.
Their four-day spring break camp draws campers from across Texas.
Families are responsible for transportation, and Briery said they’ve had campers from Alaska and Massachusetts, and from Taiwan and Spain.
“There’s a like camp, Camp Summit, near D/FW; but there are few camps, overall, across the U.S. that take children or adults with disabilities.”
Camp CAMP takes applications for volunteers starting in January for the following “season,” and applications for campers (and sometimes their siblings) starting in February.
“Historically they both fill quickly. But this year people were more reluctant. And we didn’t accept those with the most severe behaviors, because they got less hands-on contact during COVID,” he said. “And one area that’s not the best fit for us is if the person only has a mental health diagnosis, but not physical limitations.”
He said parents need to give them a comprehensive history of the prospective camper’s medications, behavior and personal care needs (including wearing briefs, showering and toileting).
“The more parents can tell us, the better the staff can meet their needs. Kids may have diagnoses of Autism spectrum disorders, Downs syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Prader-Willi syndrome, Muscular Dystrophy, traumatic brain injury or severe seizure disorders,” he said. “The larger categories can be medical, physical, developmental intellectual or behavioral.”
Siblings
Briery said siblings of these campers seem to get taken for granted as “extra hands;” or “take a back seat.”
“I like doing a campfire chat with the siblings to hear what they feel and think,” he said. “Some grow up to be adult guardians of their siblings.”
Camp CAMP is a nonprofit with a board of directors that meets about six times per year; and Susan Osborne of San Antonio is CEO.
On Aug. 28, the camp organization will hold a “Virtual Gala” to raise funds for the camp. Participants can tune in for free, he said, and there will be an auction and other ways to donate to the camp.
Those wishing to participate can visit the separate website at www.gala.campcamp.org.
Camp brochure
At the camp, the campers are divided into 12 “tribes” named after animals native to Texas including coyote, hawks, armadillos, mustang, puma and scorpion; and have their activities scheduled together.
The tribes were up to 12 campers in previous years; and after COVID, they were subdivided into “half-tribes” of six campers and companions for more distancing.
This year the camp has the use of three horses, owned or borrowed; and Briery said some campers require “back-riders” because they cannot sit upright on a horse without support. Others can ride unassisted but their assigned companions and other staff walk alongside them around the trail.
Listed cost for a week’s camp is $1,700. Briery said a lot of campers come via funding programs including Medicaid, besides the ones that are paid by parents.
On the family weekends, the cabin assignments are changed to house family groups. And at Spring Break, there’s usually a four-day camp.
Briery, director for 14 years, also is the chief program officer for the specialized camp just upriver from Center Point. Call (830) 634-2267 for information.
