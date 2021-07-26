Julie Davis, CEO and president of the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Kerrville, presented an optimistic budget and visitor forecast for the coming fiscal year in her first annual report to city and CVB board members on July 15, citing their mission of “destination marketing.”
The mission statement of the Kerrville CVB says this group is “the destination marketing organization for Kerrville, Kerr County and the Texas Hill County. The Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau promotes and markets Kerrville as a premier visitor, convention and meeting destination. Attracting visitors, convention and meeting delegates provides a positive economic impact on the community and reduces the tax burden on residents of Kerrville.”
Davis told the attendees, “We are aimed at putting people in hotel rooms and elsewhere here.”
Her report said COVID impacted FY19-20, but this year is rebounding strongly. “Collections for the FY20-21 are on track to not only beat FY19-20 collections, but also to surpass FY18-19 by more than 13 percent.”
Davis’s printed annual report says, in part, a 2020 report written for the Texas Governor’s office, said visitor spending in Kerrville city limits generated $67 million in spending. It continues, “Employment in the Kerrville hospitality industry was down from 2019 but still employed 1,000-plus; and despite the employment decline, saw an increase in earnings totaling $28.8 million.”
In conversations with two attending hotel representatives, after Davis’ report, the audience learned while prospects are brightening for reservations and hotel occupancy tax collections, this industry is short of employees, as other types of area businesses are.
For them, that affects how many hotel rooms they can book and rent, because it takes a certain number of staff to clean hotel rooms occupied and then vacated before the next person can check in. So, in some cases, the owners/managers are limiting the number of rooms they agree to take reservations for.
She included in her draft marketing plan a two-page list of “Target Markets” that includes the consumer/leisure market, children’s camp market, RV market, motorcycle market, agricultural market, corporate/association meeting planners, “niche group” markets, tour and group travel markets, festival and special event market, sports market and international visitors.
Under her marketing strategies, Davis said she recently created a new wedding page on the CVB website for added information.
Speaking on marketing successes, Davis said, “2020 changed everything;” and once during her presentation called it “the year that didn’t happen.”
“In the spring, most of our work was internal; and by that fall we did more advertising. Then by spring of ’21, we worked on a new digital campaign to release by that March. And that campaign included a three-month ad campaign on Expedia and other sites,” she said.
Davis said there was a Kerrville ad tied to the search engines.
“We got 2.4 million impressions on Expedia; and more than 1,400 room nights were booked here, and we got $9-plus back for every booking.”
She said this is more data-driven decision-making; and they can track responses and requests on social media sites. She said 79 percent of their responses were ad-driven; and of those, 47 percent booked their reservations only six days out or less, that many are last-minute decisions.
“They were looking for quick get-aways; and that’s a definite target audience for us.”
She said on social channels, it shows the location of respondees; and the local staff evaluates their comments.
“We also saw more men and young people on the social media than before,” Davis said. “We worked to put ads in front of them based on their evaluations. We are determined to out-perform 2019-20.”
Under new projects for 2021-22, Davis listed the following:
• Strategic plan;
• Developing 360-degree virtual tours of various sites;
• Creating a digital meeting bid book with presentation portfolio;
• Redevelop the print Visitors Guide;
• Add more research and sales data to get more “intelligence.”
Davis said the virtual tours would “live” on the CVB website for public access; and most target a location or business’ website, too. They would be accessible by city staff when applicable.
She said the printed visitor’s guide also is sent to the state’s Travel Centers and other cities’ and locations’ visitor centers, as well as being put in “welcome bags” for visiting group members.
“Past data allows foretelling future hotel occupancy tax levels, and noting what weekends need something more to happen,” she said.
Davis said they also want to update photos of various Kerrville locations, to return in person to group and leisure market shows; to update their travel displays; and to “return to pre-COVID levels.”
“We are increasing digital marketing campaigns,” she said. “And we would like to return to our fulltime staff of six at the office. We need that ‘destination services’ position filled.”
Proposed FY21-22 budget
Davis’ proposed budget for the next year is divided into administrative services, 23.26 percent or $230,257; visitor center (including payroll), 11.06 percent or $109,530; and advertising, promotions and sales, $650,213 or 65.68 percent; for a total of $990,000.
The proposed budget says a state contract provides the following literature free of charge including freight: Texas Highway signs on IH-10 and SH-16; Texas highway maps; the big book “Texas Travel Guides;” Texas accommodation guides; “Texas Calendar of Events;” and “Texas Wildflower Guide.”
Davis said in her conclusion, “Tourism is one of Kerrville’s top producing industries; and visitors to Kerrville and the Texas Hill Country will always be a major factor in the economic viability of and to our community. One-third of the sales tax revenue collected in Kerrville is generated by visitors to our community; and one in 20 residents (counting every man, woman and child in the city) are employed in the hospitality industry.
“This marketing plan is the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau’s work guideline for the 2021-22 fiscal year; and this document represents the primary focus for work activities generated within the organization. However, the marketing plan must remain flexible enough to make necessary changes when market shifts demand.”
Ending her presentation, Davis said she and her staff look forward to generating revenue to Kerrville.
“We have a small but mighty little staff; and we want to make sure visitors leave with a smile on their face.”
