Mayor, city to host weekly prayer vigil; cirizens asked to display blue, gold ribbons

Beginning April 23, 2020, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and City Manager Mark McDaniel will be joined by local pastors each Thursday at noon for a 15-minute prayer vigil for our community as we all manage through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Thursday, pastors participating will include Mike Williams (Zion Lutheran Church) and John Wheat (Trinity Baptist Church) and Father Rafael Duda (Notre Dame Catholic Church).
The vigil will be each Thursday, but due to gathering restrictions citizens are asked to participate from any location wherever they are at noon.
The event will be preceded by special music from the City Hall bell tower, which will play a different hymn or song every Thursday. Hymns or songs will also be played each day at noon for the duration of the pandemic.
Citizens are also encouraged to post ribbons of yellow (symbolizing hope) and blue (symbolizing faith) at their homes and businesses to demonstrate support for our community during this difficult time of hurting and financial distress.
