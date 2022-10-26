Drugs, guns seized as part of KCSO SOD op

Acting on a tip, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division conducted an operation that led to the arrest of a San Antonio man and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the SOD received information about illegal narcotics coming into Kerr County to be sold on Oct. 10.
Upon entry to the county, Leitha said the vehicle was identified and KCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 27, near Center Point.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, of San Antonio, Leitha said.
“During the stop, a K9 unit alerted on the vehicle for possible narcotics. In the ensuing search, 128.8 grams of methamphetamine and two handguns were discovered and seized,” Leitha said. “One of the handguns was reported stolen from the San Antonio area.”
Sifuentes is charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance between 4-200 gm., Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Theft of a Firearm. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $125,000, Leitha said.
“Our interdiction team continues to do strong work in intercepting drug deliveries,” Leitha said. “Through long hours of work and talent, SOD investigators are taking the fight against these dangerous drugs to those who deal them before the drugs hit the streets and neighborhoods of Kerr County. Methamphetamine dealing does more than affect the health and lives of users. It contributes to a long list of additional criminal activity that affects all of us.”
According to Leitha, charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
