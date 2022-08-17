CP joins‘School Guardian’ program

The Center Point ISD board of trustees at their July 27 meeting approved the hiring of an additional police officer for their district police force, a new counselor and approved the creation of a “School Guardian” program for the district.
“After Uvalde all school districts in the state have reviewed their safety plans, but we are doing extra for our students and the community,” said Cody Newcomb, Center Point superintendent.
After the Uvalde shooting all school campuses around the state were mandated to do several physical plant improvements and inspections to be sure when school started this year that the campuses were safe for students and staff. Center Point has already addressed all of those requirements.
Newcomb said the district is addressing the additional school safety issues from a three-pronged approach. In addition to the district’s existing police department, they are adding the Guardian program and also bolstering their social and emotional learning by adding a new counselor this year.
“Now we will have a counselor coordinator, my wife Beverly, and two more counselors. We are taking a pro-active approach on mental health issues,” Newcomb said. His wife is the counselor at Center Point High School.
Newcomb said the district has partnered with the “Sandy Hook Promise” curriculum that is endorsed by the Texas School Safety Center in San Marcos.
“We are not just addressing one area. Our goal is to help identify a person who might have violent tendencies before there’s any kind of incident in our schools and get them help,” Newcomb added.
The Sandy Hook Promise curriculum includes a “Know the Signs” program to teach youth and adults how to prevent school violence, shootings and other harmful behavior. A component of the program also includes an anonymous reporting system for students.
“We are looking forward to implementing these positive changes in our school campuses and making our schools the safest place possible for both students and staff,” said CPISD Police Chief Michael Earney.
The Sandy Hook Promise program was created by a national non-profit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 14, 2012. It is an online program and is provided at no cost to schools around the nation. For more information go to www.sandyhookpromise.org.
The Guardian program adopted by the Texas Legislature in 2013 under the Texas Government Code makes it legal for a person to carry a firearm on the campus of a school with written permission from the institution. The goal is to provide students and faculty members an armed self-defense option prior to the arrival of law enforcement in the event of an active shooter.
Texas Government Code 411.1901 establishes three levels of security personnel available to school districts: Campus Police, School Marshal, and School Guardian.
Center Point has had its own campus police force for the past four years. An additional officer plus the Guardian program this school year will increase the ability to respond more quickly, if needed, to active shooter incidents. The Guardian program is intended to provide hand-picked armed educators or other employees with the ability to defend students and themselves in the event of an active shooter incident.
Active shooter training including evacuation and reunification procedures was provided as part of their start of school in-service to CPISD staff last week. Training is being by Paraclete Consulting Group from Seguin. They are a private company that provides firearm training for law enforcement agencies and school Guardian programs.
A committee, established by the school district, will be responsible for identifying potential Guardians. Applications will be accepted from interested employees first.
The committee will then set up a procedure for psychological testing, training and the process for maintaining records and schedule, and be leaders of the team training during the school year. Guardians will be required at CPISD to have a license to carry (LTC) and complete 48 hours of training each year, Newcomb said.
The CPISD school board will adopt a local policy designating specified employees who are authorized to carry firearms on school premises.
In a March 2, 2018 letter to school superintendents around the state, Commissioner of Education Mike Morath stressed that the safety of every student on every campus is a top priority for everyone in Texas and that commitment to safety throughout a district must begin at the top.
“Board members, working with campus and district leadership, must weigh all options based on district safety need, size, location and cost,” Morath said.
Other recommendations for the Guardian program can be included by the district including Guardians should be free of abuse of alcohol and not be dependent on legal drug use or illegal drug use, be level-headed and free from domestic mood altering relationships.
Guardians are not required to undergo a criminal background check since school districts are already required to perform a criminal background check on all employees. A written permission is required from a participant to do additional criminal background checks if a problem is suspected at any time while they are in the program.
“We are taking a very positive approach to dealing with the issues facing schools in today’s environment. Our efforts will provide the setting on campuses in CPISD to encourage our students to be successful academically and in the modern day social world,” Earney said.
