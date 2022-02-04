Tivy, OLH, HPMS detail revised athletic schedule

Weather-related cancellations have altered local high school athletic game plans, resulting in some changes.
Tivy High School
Boys’ soccer that was scheduled for Friday will now take place at noon Monday at 5:30 p.m.at Buda Johnson.
Girls’ and boys’ varsity-only basketball games will take place also at noon Saturday. The Lady Antlers will host Boerne Champion and the Antlers will be in Boerne.
Tivy baseball will scrimmage San Antonio Churchill on Saturday, starting between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Girls’ soccer planned Friday will take place Monday at Antler Stadium with start time still to be determined.
Hal Peterson Middle School
Hal Peterson Middle School is scheduled to host the 8th-grade boys district basketball tournament that will begin at noon on Saturday.
Our Lady of the Hills
Our Lady of the Hills’ regularly scheduled basketball game with SA Castle Hills, planned for Friday at Callioux Gymnasium, has been cancelled due to the weather.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30, and will still be played at OLH starting at 6:30 p.m.
