‘Pioneer Life Skills Camp’ a success at MOWA

Filing away any social media platforms and thoughts of working video game controls was the order of the week for youngsters who took advantage of “Pioneer Life Skills Camps” hosted by the Museum of Western Art at the MOWA Pavillion during June.
MOWA Education Director Darla Pfiester and several assistants conducted the camps over two sessions, wrapping up session two Friday, June 23.
“We limited our second session to 20 kids ranging in ages 4-12. The first session included 50 kids and that number was a little more difficult to manage,” said Pfiester who has been with MOWA 24 years.
“Except for an interruption due to COVID, we have held Pioneer Skills camp for more than 10 years. It something we do each summer,” Pfiester said.
There was a varied menu of activities available to campers that exemplified and allowed learning the story of a pioneer child.
“The kids involved themselves with roping, painting artwork, making candles, suncatchers, yarn dolls, and nameplates, plus soap carvings and working with leather,” Pfiester said.
While the most recent Pioneer Skills camp marked the end of that particular MOWA event, Pfiester indicated the MOWA offers more family-friendly activities.
“Each second Saturday there are more specialty related crafts that kids can be involved with that are not totally Western-themed. The crafts events will run from 2-4 p.m.,” said Pfiester.
Last Saturdays are Family Free Days when families are admitted free of charge to the museum, and partake of some sort of pioneer skills, one of which is throwing pottery.
For more information concerning MOWA events go to muesumofwesternart.com or call (830) 896-2553 or (210) 296-1924.
