Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau, with the assistance of Arsenal Advertising, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated growth in the Texas Hill Country and a desire to create a genuine and authentic brand that captures the full extent of Kerrville's surroundings and offerings. At the heart of this rebranding is a refreshed, modernized logo that reflects the spirit of Kerrville and the people and businesses that call it home.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the work Arsenal has done for us,” said Julie Davis, president and CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau. “A fresh approach to our brand will serve us well into the next decade as it embodies the spirit of innovation that founded our town while inspiring visitors to discover Kerrville’s unique offerings.”
Over the past six months, Arsenal’s team conducted in-depth discovery for the Kerrville CVB that included focus groups and interviews, competitor analysis, analytics review, and brand assessment. Arsenal’s research revealed that the town’s innovative culture was inspired by its early pioneer settlers as well as other local craftsmen like James Avery. However, Kerrville was still a lesser-known tourist destination with branding focused more on its Hill Country location than its unique and eclectic offerings. The notion of visitors “crafting” their own experience quickly became a theme of the new brand, which is paired with a more modern and artistic logo to appeal to visitors of all ages.
“This was a major undertaking for Kerrville CVB, but timed perfectly as tourism within the Texas Hill Country continues to grow at a rapid pace,” said Jonathan Smith, creative director of Arsenal Advertising. “We are honored to help elevate the brand in a way that feels natural to what makes Kerrville a truly special Texas destination.”
The Kerrville CVB’s new branding will now capture the four pillars that are central to the city:
• Outdoor: The Guadalupe River and surrounding green hills create the perfect landscape for outdoor experiences;
• Nostalgia: From pioneer spirit to generational travelers, the history and charm of Kerrville bring about warm feelings of nostalgia;
• Culture: Art, culture, and innovation drive our town. Visitors of all ages can craft a diverse and unique experience with every visit:
• Culinary: Kerrville’s culinary focus and commitment to craft cuisine surprises and delights visitors.
The brand’s new tagline, ‘Texas, Crafted Beautifully,’ is a delightful play on words to capture the beauty of the sprawling hills and sparkling waters that surround Kerrville, paired with the crafted experiences that await visitors.
By embodying its history and bringing forward the ideal of discovery and artistry that continue to define the Hill Country destination, Kerrville is perfectly poised for a beautiful future.
The Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau is the destination marketing organization that promotes and markets Kerrville as a premier visitor, convention and meeting destination to provide a positive economic impact on the community and reduce the tax burden on residents. Visitors to beautifully crafted Kerrville feel inspired as they stroll the historic downtown, uncover an antique gem, pedal through riverside trails or enjoy a handcrafted meal. Kerrville's green hills and sparkling waters set the tone for a peaceful and relaxed visit to the Texas Hill Country. Just as the Guadalupe River crafts its own path through Kerrville, visitors can craft their own experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.