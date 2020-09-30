Answering call for help in CA

Lt. Garrett Barfknecht, an Ingram resident and a firefighter with the Canyon Lake Fire Department, recently spent 25 days deployed with three other Comal County firefighters to aid in fighting the Northern California wildfires.
“The magnitude of those fires was like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” he said. “At the first fire, the California authorities said they really needed 5,000 people to fight it, but even with our team and many others, we had about 3,000 firefighters.”
The deployed crew included Barfknecht, and two others from his department and one from New Braunfels, “Engine Boss” Jeremy Van Ausdall, and Firefighters Justin Murdock and Jesus Garza.
Deployment, locations
Barfknecht met the three other team members at a Canyon Lake fire station. They picked up a special truck packed with hand tools, fire packs and other equipment. They drove the truck to Northern California over two days, mostly on I-10.
“And those engines are governed not to drive more than about 65 miles an hour,” he noted.
Their first assigned area was the “SCU Complex Fire” and that “base camp” was at Pleasanton, Calif.
“It’s like a campground. Some are set up in city parks that are closed to the public. They have porta-potties and showers, a portable kitchen, tents and parking for the trucks. And everybody there gets the same thing to eat,” he said.
What his crew also should have packed was bedrolls, he said. There weren’t any in their tent; and they “crashed,” exhausted, onto the grass to sleep, “and slept good;” at first, until they discovered an open local Walmart and bought bedrolls. (They left those for the next crew.)
“Our first day when we arrived, we slept in the tent, and the next day we were on a fireline. We drove our truck to a ‘drop-point’ and then hiked everywhere else, carrying our hand tools, individual backpacks with our lunch, laying 2.5 miles of large firehose on the ground along the edge of a burned area,” he said. “That hose had water pumping through it and had connections for smaller hoses along it so we could add smaller fire hose lines to that.
“Some areas were too steep to even lay the hose out; and we were hiking up and down gullies and mountainsides.”
The team also had a second backpack full of water, weighing about 80 pounds full; and they took turns carrying that, too, each man about one-half mile at a time.
“We exercised at the station on ‘stair mills,’ and you would have thought that would’ve gotten you in shape, but California was tough hiking, especially with the change in elevation there. Our hills look like anthills compared to theirs.
“The sheer magnitude of the redwoods and the pine trees was impressive. You had to watch for ‘snags,’ where in the fire some tree roots burn out first, underground where you can’t see it, and then the trees fall over. When they hit the ground, you can feel the ground shake, through your boots,” he said. “There are a lot of safety measures in place and you have to watch each other’s backs. ‘Situational awareness’ is important. You have to look at every tree. In some places, the fire had already gone through but there were tree roots still burning.
“Sometimes the fire enters the center of trees through knotholes and the trees burn inside before they burn outside. It sounds like a blow-torch; and it sends embers through the sky and across fire lines,” he said.
It was so smoky in some places, they couldn’t see very far around them. And the sun trying to shine through the smoke turns everything red.
Other crews first used bulldozers to make “dozer lines” to clear all the grass and other “fuel” down to lanes of bare dirt.
Barfknecht’s and other crews on foot mainly followed the “dozer lines” made near fire lines, to look for places they needed to remove more of those “fuels” that could spread the fire from the ground-surface to the trees.
“We also were tasked with fire-fighting at some residences, and we were sent to help succesfully protect an historic building in Henry W. Coe State Park. They told us it dated back to the 1800s.”
They also were sent to the “August Complex Fire,” and to the “Oaks Fire” near Willits, Calif.
He said his crew never was trapped by fires while working, but elsewhere in the state two Chinook helicopters had to rescue some residents who couldn’t get out.
“Most areas that were in danger had evacuation orders given, but not everybody left; and some people got trapped. We saw burned vehicles and some houses.”
Working 12-24 hours per shift
When they first arrived, they worked 12 hours on and 12 hours off; and later that changed to 24 hours on and 24 off. But it was not that exact or easy.
They would park their truck, and “flagged” trees to mark their “trail” as they hiked; and laid fire hose and worked with their hand tools. They were notified by radio messages when to hike out of the field to return to base camp.
But they had to hike back to their truck, and wait for the next truck and crew to come. Then they could leave.
“We ate wherever we were, on shift. Once we saw a bobcat, just walking past, about 20 feet away, while we were eating. We also saw lots of deer. And once we saw mountain lion tracks on top of our boot-prints when we hiked back to the truck.”
Wherever they laid the large fire hose, they left it in place for the next crew to use.
He said 12-hour shifts really didn’t allow enough time to return to base camp, shower, eat and sleep enough, before having to get up, eat and go out again. The 24-hour shifts were easier.
After the first day, he said, he was excited to be there; and learn about new “fuels.” They followed strict protection measures, and much preparation.
“Communication could be a problem, and we could go for more than 24 hours with no connections. Even our radios were ‘spotty’ and the next fire team could be miles away. Sometimes your message had to relayed by someone else on their radio to get through to base camp.”
Community support
Barfknecht said they had some contact with the local residents, especially near the base camps.
“The support from the communities there were unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It was tremendous. When we’d be leaving base camp to go out to the firelines, they’d be standing on the sidewalks and roadsides, cheering for us and waving signs.”
Training, certification
The introductory, first level of this specific training is called “Wildland Certification Type I,” followed by more classes to be certified as “Type II” and deployable.
“It’s about two years’ work,” Barfknecht said. “But I enjoy the firefighting side, and we have to deal with wildland fires in the Hill Country, too.”
His deployment to the West Coast was his first time deployed outside Texas.
“We have a list of people in our department who are eligible to be deployed. My Fire Chief, Darren Brinkkoeter, determines which of his certified trained officers can be sent, when requested. We get phone calls; and you only have a short time to make a decision, usually an hour. This last time, he called me the night before, and I said yes, and went to the station the next morning.”
For Barfknecht, that’s an hour and 20-minute commute from his home.
The Canyon Lake FD includes three shifts of about 23 people per shift, and they work out of multiple stations. With state game wardens, they also are responsible for emergencies on Canyon Lake.
He said the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) is the organization over such wildland fire deployments.
Home/family support
A self-described “adrenaline junkie,” Barfknecht said he’d go back again tomorrow if his fire chief called again.
He said his father was an assistant fire chief in Buffalo, Minn.; and as a boy he was allowed to go with him in his department car to fire calls.
“I was tagging along with him all the time,” he said. “I have a brother and a sister, but neither of them went into fire service.”
Barfknecht is married and has two sons, ages 6 and 3.
In addition to his commuting to Canyon Lake FD for three years, he and his wife (who also works) are building a new house in Ingram. The family moved to Kerr County in 2012.
He’s been a firefighter for a total of seven years.
He called his wife Jennie “a saint,” always supportive of him; and said, “There’s no need for her to worry.”
He said, “Talking to my boys was the best part of a day, when I could do that (from California). But I don’t think they really understood what I was doing out there.”
