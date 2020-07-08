A tragic accident has claimed the life of an 11-year-old Center Point boy, according to Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer.
Hierholzer said the boy and his father were operating a large “front-end loader type of tractor” when the accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. Friday, July 3.
“They were riding together on the tractor when it rolled down a hill and overturned on top of the young boy,” Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer said his deputies responded to find a heart-wrenching scene as the injured father was trying to revive his son.
“Even though he was injured himself, the father was administering CPR when deputies arrived,” Hierhozer said. “The responding deputy took over doing CPR until emergency medical crews could get there.”
The boy’s father was flown by helicopter to San Antonio for serious injuries, Hierholzer said, and the boy died at the scene.
“This was a terrible tragedy,” Hierholzer said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family.”
Hierholzer said crisis teams have been made available for first responders to “debrief” after being on scene for such an emotional and difficult event.
“It’s been a rough couple of weeks and we are human,” Hierholzer said.
Also responding to the call were Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, Kerrville Fire Department EMS and Texas Department of Public Safety.
