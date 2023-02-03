Guadalupe River Center vision to benefit community

Local project planners say the upcoming $10 million community event center to be built along the shores of Nimitz Lake will pave the way for new educational programming to break accessibility barriers, encourage environmental stewardship and foster community involvement
Building plans include a marina with rental kayaks, sailboats and paddleboats, three classrooms, a community gathering place, a full commercial kitchen and a coffee bar, according to Vice Chair of the Guadalupe River Center Foundation T. Layng Guerriero, who presented the plan to Kerrville City Council at a Jan. 10 workshop.
But more importantly, Guerriero told the Journal, the community impact of the planned 13,732-square-foot building — 11,700 feet under roof – cannot be overstated.
“We’re designing this building to make sure that everybody, no matter who you are, that you have the chance to learn how to sail, to go kayaking, and to tie a knot,” Guerriero said. “There will always be sponsorships, and we will always have free options each month (like a) free Family Fun Day.”
Ideally, the building will be known as Kerrville’s living room, community center and river park, he said — used for educational opportunities, teamwork workshops, galas, banquets and triathlons.
“We’ll have ready-made curricula that brings kids out to a safe, controlled environment to learn about nature and the river and sustainability and art,” explained Guerriero.
Rachel Johnston, former president of Kerrville Public School Foundation and a board member of the Guadalupe River Center Foundation, said what drew her to the river center project was “The why behind the what:” a project that makes better use of the river and furnishes personal and professional development while acting as a gathering place for everyone of all ages, walks of life and levels of ability.
“We really have a hidden gem in Nimitz Lake and it’s rarely used now,” she said. “Increasing the use of the Guadalupe River and the lake through kayaking and sailing will provide opportunities for many in the community who have never had access to these opportunities.”
An 80-foot-wide boat ramp and handicap-accessible piers will ensure equal access to water activities and sports for abled and disabled community members alike, with activities like swimming and stand-up paddleboard yoga available as well as kayaks, paddleboats and sailboats for rent from a high-capacity boathouse.
“It’s going to improve the quality of life of our citizens by increasing usage of Nimitz Lake and sporting events, providing healthy outdoor fun activities on both water and land and enhancing the fellowship in our community,” Johnston said.
According to Johnston and Guerriero, the center’s educational opportunities may include visiting lecture series, STEM education and environmental science classes, sustainable river management classes, Upper Guadalupe River history courses, Hill Country geology classes, wildlife management classes, river and lake safety and rescue training, scuba diving and water treatment plant certifications, and sailing teacher or boating captain licensure and certifications, among others.
Inspired by similar meeting spaces cropping up across the country, the Guadalupe River Center will eventually offer grade-level-appropriate curricula to complement existing Kerrville Independent School District curric- ulum, the project coordinators said.
Various community events like swim meets, state sailing regattas, sculling events, dragon boat racing, sea scout racing and holiday boat parades are also possibilities, Guerriero noted in his City Council presentation.
And other opportunities abound for the space, Johnston said — it could serve as a gathering spot for weddings, family reunions, family photos and other life events.
Potential community partners have praised the prospects a partnership with the Guadalupe River Center will afford.
Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick said in a statement that for 100 years, the Guadalupe River has served as “our consistent and most beautiful neighbor,” adding that the Guadalupe River Center will open up all-new educational and competitive opportunities for the university’s students.
For the 2022 winter term, McCormick said, the school offered a basic sailing certification course to gauge levels of interest.
Ten students enrolled in the three-week December sailing experience conducted jointly on campus, at a local boatyard and at Boerne City Lake Park in partnership with Trisum Sailing and Captain Patricio Chapa.
Schreiner has plans to launch a sailing club this spring to learn about sailing from both a recreational and competitive standpoint, Toby Appleton, marketing and communications manager, shared in an email to Guerriero.
Captain Chapa of Trisum Sailing noted that Nimitz Lake is an ideal location to launch other community sailing ventures of all kinds, including programs for disabled veterans, low-income residents and those with special needs.
“The Guadalupe River Center would be highly beneficial to Kerrville families,” he said.
Texas Lions Camp Senior Vice President Steven King said the design of the river center is “refreshing,” with its featured accessible piers, launches and activities.
“A river center focused on the whole community, including those with special needs, would provide a place to gather, learn and grow,” he added.
Dan Carroll, owner of High Five Events, said the Guadalupe River Center will be a prime potential venue for the Kerrville Triathlon Festival.
“The amenities it could offer would closely fit the event’s long-term needs,” he said, observing that the center will greatly expand opportunities for both recreation and tourism on the lake.
“The versatility and multifaceted scope of the Guadalupe River Center would provide much needed event and meeting space for corporate, social and nonprofit use,” said Emily Simpson, managing director of Cartwheels Catering.
And Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Julie Davis said in a statement that the center will boost tourism and stimulate the local economy.
“While Kerrville is already known as an outdoor destination, this project has the potential to take us to a whole new level in relation to river recreation too,” she said.
The project will likely take 18 to 24 months to complete, according to Guerriero. And planners are working alongside the Upper Guadalupe River Authority to ensure the building is constructed in a sustainable way.
“There are ways you can educate builders to keep that river clean — water reclamation, filtration, (putting) grasses beneath the parking lot to act as filter,” Guerriero explained. “We’ll be working with UGRA as a partner to make sure that we do the things they would like to see other builders doing.”
The Guadalupe River Center Foundation is in its first phase of fundraising for the privately funded venture and is looking to raise $13.5 million by selling naming rights to portions of the center. Approximately $10 million will go directly toward the building’s construction and early months of operation.
A $6 million donation will guarantee naming rights to the river center, with $3 million guaranteeing naming rights to the event hall, $2 million to the marina complex, $1.5 million to the community center, $500,000 to the boathouse and $500,000 to the coffee shop. Interested donors can learn more at www.guadaluperivercenter.org.
“(The project) has more than just broad appeal,” Johnston told the Journal. “It won’t be out of reach for anyone. It reflects the spirit of Kerrville which is welcoming — a community that gives back to each other.”
A sample Friday and Saturday at the Guadalupe River Center could look something like this, according to documents obtained from T. Layng Guerriero of the Guadalupe River Center Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.