‘Taste of Wild Game’ Saturday

The Kerr County 4-H “Taste of Wild Game” event will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, from 4-7 p.m.
The event will be held as a drive-through dinner this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The popular Gun Raffle will take place with tickets being sold at the Kerr County Extension Office, Twisted Precision Rifles or your favorite 4-H student.
The 6-Gun Raffle winner will be drawn on Oct. 30 live on the Kerr County 4-H Facebook page.
Tickets to the Taste of Wild Game event will be taken by donation.
For more information, call 257-6568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.