Arcadia Live Theater bustling with activity

The Arcadia Live Theater is again offering a variety of live entertainment, and the board and staff hopes Kerrville area residents and visitors are ready to mix in public for the experiences.
Katie McCarty, box office manager at the Arcadia Live theater in downtown Kerrville, said when restoration plans were completed for the old theater in November 2019, they planned for a grand opening event on July 4, 2020, tied into the annual Fourth of July celebration in Louise Hays Park.
“Even when the COVID-19 virus began to affect everyday life in Kerrville, we were pretty well on track with the construction. And we were being careful to plan a competitive venue and to do the restoration right,” McCarty said.
But COVID became a bigger issue than expected and the construction extended into September 2020.
She said it forced the staff and board to pivot from being part of “Kerrville’s Fourth on the River” new showcase, to being “Arcadia’s Fourth on the River.”
But even now, in the face of uncertain health and scheduling situations this summer, McCarty said at the Arcadia they are leaving the office calendar open for one week before July 4 and a few days after, before they schedule any events at the Arcadia during that time.
“We had a soft opening the second week of October that year (2020), with the Back Porch Music Series. And people came into the theater for the music and got acquainted with the new venue and the Big Seed Showcase,” McCarty said. “We originally had the band Shiny Ribs scheduled for the opening. And now we are still foreseeing a real ‘Grand Opening’.”
She said during the peaks of the COVID virus on the local population and events, they were still contacted by coordinators of a lot of private events. But soon after almost every one, most were canceled.
“The main exception was that ‘Santa Saturday’ we had in partnership with the Cailloux Foundation last December.”
She said they had another singing duo scheduled on stage about that same time; and that group cancelled.
“We want artists to be comfortable being on our stage, and to perform when an audience is also comfortable being here.”
She said they continued with regular social media messages of thanks to their supporters throughout this time.
“In January this year, we had a slow start and we are still slowly adding events.”
Venue furnishings, layout
“Our maximum seating is 500 people, if all the possible seats are there. And ‘hands down,’ the best decision we made in all of this was ‘flexible seating,’ McCarty said, “as opposed to rows of fixed seating.”
She said when they consulted with the leaders at Paramount Theater in Austin during the planning for the Arcadia, the Austin crew recommended this to the Kerrville group.
“It’s been a life-saver through COVID,” she said. “Now we are slowly adding rows of seats back in. But it still allows room to have a dance floor for some events, and small chairs and tables for some events. We’re very proud of how we’ve managed it. We’ve had several sold-out shows recently.”
McCarty said that as of April 30, their somewhat distanced seating allowed for 56 people upstairs on the balcony, and 56 downstairs if they’re using tables and chairs; or about 280 people in paired spaced seats.
“We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response,” McCarty said.
The other smart thing they created, she said, is their outdoor performance and seating space on the new balcony overlooking the Guadalupe River.
Paired with the glass “garage doors” between the stage and balcony, it allows a direct connection from the stage inside to the balcony outdoors, though it makes weather a factor for outdoor shows.
Artist contacts
McCarty said if they contact a musical artist or group, and they say “no” to appearing at the Arcadia, sometimes they say they aren’t comfortable doing shows yet. The local staff still keeps their name on their list of “possibles,” and the Arcadia staff tells them, “Okay, let us know later;” and they continue trying to get local people on the Arcadia stage.
She said a lot of the musical artists they contact say, “We’re very grateful to be playing for real people in a theater!”
When Charlie Crockett was booked, he told them he was excited to be in Kerrville. She said Jessie Daniel was Crockett’s local opening act.
McCarty said they’ve seen ticket sales increase recently, but it depends on the type of show that’s booked.
“We are seeing new names on our contacts, through the box office. And when Charlie Crockett was here, he drew at least one fan from Ohio,” she said.
Other public access
McCarty said she’s offering the public a chance to contact the Arcadia Live office and ask for a tour – outside of a scheduled event – or to come to a free event and look around the theater complex.
Arcadia Live is operated by a four-person staff including Box Office Manager McCarty; with Anne Overby, “FUNdraising”; Michael Kelliher, executive director; and Stacy Leporati, events manager.
Wes Lane, an audio-visual tech specialist, helped select their sound and light equipment. And he negotiates with many of their possible musical guests. Now Lane has a desk in the Arcadia offices and a seat on the Arcadia Live board of directors.
The Arcadia Live website is www.thearcadialive.org. Area residents also can visit info@arcadialive.org.
The office phone number is 315-5483. The theater is at 717 Water St. in downtown Kerrville, and the office is located upstairs at 709 ½ Water St.
They offer three levels of paid memberships (each for two people) and some perks for volunteers and students. The paid membership levels are $120 per year; $250 per year; and $500 per year.
All three levels of paid membership receive pre-sale email notification of upcoming shows; popcorn passes; soda passes; and an Arcadia Live decal. They also get some, but not all, of the other perks ranging from show drink tickets at the bar to private deck access.
Volunteer slots include ushers, greeters, ticket scanners, and other “jobs,” who get Arcadia t-shirts and the opportunity to earn tickets to shows.
The next three ticketed upcoming events are Thursday, May 13, “Montopolis, the Legend of Big Bend;” Sunday, May 23, “Jade Bird,” acoustic vocalist and guitarist; and Thursday, May 27, “Jackopierce,” a vocal and acoustic duo.
