‘Captain Fluffy’ returned to soldier, owner

Butch Meister is still on active duty with the U.S. Air Force, and was notified recently that he’d be reunited with his pet cat Captain Fluffy via strokes of good fortune on a journey that passed through Kerrville and the Freeman-Fritts Animal Welfare Society.
Meister’s and the cat’s good luck is due to the cat’s microchip and the persistence of veterinarian Dr. Shelby Key at the Kerrville facility.
Meister said via phone from his current duty station at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., that this story had its beginning when he was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio more than six years ago.
“I was sent overseas in 2015. I already had Captain Fluffy and when I got my orders and left there, I left my cat with my then-girlfriend,” he said.
“Sometime later, while I was overseas, I got a message from her that my cat had died. I didn’t have any reason not to believe her. The cat was already five years old, and I had gotten him about a year before I shipped out,” Meister said.
Meister had gotten Captain Fluffy micro-chipped, though, a direct link to the local veterinarian’s role in finding the cat’s former owner at all.
There’s a big gap next that no one can fill because Captain Fluffy can’t speak “human” or answer questions.
Key said some young people found the cat on a road near the Ingram Whatburger, and brought him in to Freeman-Fritts for care on Monday, March 1.
‘He was thin and had some skin issues,” she said. “There’s a feral cat colony near there we’ve known about before this; and we think he’s been there for some years, just trying to survive.”
Then she added, “In between, we have no idea how he got from Lackland Air Force Base to Ingram.”
She said this case illustrates why owners getting their pets micro-chipped is so important. It makes it possible for pet owners to be reunited with their pets.
Key said she went on Facebook and used the owner’s name to try to locate him. But his listed phone number had been disconnected.
But she found some people Meister was related to. With information they gave her, Key called Meister’s former Air Force Base, and was able to find out the location of his current Air Force Base assignment.
That’s when Meister got the good news that Captain Fluffy wasn’t dead after all, but getting care in Kerrville until Key could locate Meister and arrange to have the owner and cat reunited.
“I thought at first the call was a scam, to tell me after all these years that my cat was alive,” Meister said.
Captain Fluffy is now nine years old.
Key said Captain Fluffy loves his canned cat food. And he’s been staying in one of her examination rooms, because he apparently wasn’t happy with the usual “cat condos” at Freeman-Fritts’ facility.
As of late last week, Meister said Southwest Airlines had gotten involved in this story.
Key was working with a volunteer in the Kerrville area who offered to accompany the long-lost cat on a flight to Little Rock; and hand over Captain Fluffy to Meister in person.
Meister said the Little Rock airport is about 20 minutes from his assigned AFB base.
Key said last week that they were aiming for a flight on Sunday, March 7, but were still working out the details.
And while all these humans were working on his behalf, Captain Fluffy was spending his comfortable and well-fed temporary stay in Kerrville under the care of the Freeman-Fritts staff and volunteers.
