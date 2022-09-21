Texas RR Comish speaks on energy issues facing state

Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian spoke on Friday to the monthly meeting of the Kerr County Republican Women and shared his perspective on the energy issues facing the state of Texas in the coming years.
Christian is the chairman of the three-member commission and was elected to his first term in 2016. He is running for re-election on the Nov. 8 general election ballot and being challenged by Democrat Luke Warford, Libertarian Jamie Diez and Green Party candidate Hunter Crow.
The other two current commission members are Christi Craddock and Jim Wright. Commission members serve six-year staggered terms.
Christian served in the Texas House of Representatives representing a district in Deep East Texas prior to running for the railroad commission position. He was the first Republican to represent that district since Reconstruction after the Civil War.
“We don’t control railroads any more. We are responsible for about one-third of the Texas budget which involves revenue from oil, gas, coal and minerals,” Christian said.
The Railroad Commission of Texas was established in 1891 under a constitutional and legislative mandate to prevent discrimination in railroad charges and establish reasonable tariffs. It is the oldest regulatory agency in the state and one of the oldest of its kind in the nation.
The commission no longer has any jurisdiction or authority over railroads in Texas, a duty that was transferred to other agencies, with the last of the functions transferred to the Texas Department of Transportation in 2005.
They have statutory responsibilities for development of regulations and enforcement of rules related to the state’s energy industries. The commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act and Clean Water Act.
“Texas is the number three in oil production in the world,” Christian said. “There is no problem that oil, gas and minerals can’t handle, except political.”
Texas has the largest pipeline infrastructure in the nation with over 469 thousand miles of pipeline which represents one-sixth of the total pipeline mileage of the entire U.S.
Christian said the United States has just lived through the most prosperous decade in history but that the “Green New Deal” is the biggest scam and rip-off in his life.
He pointed out in 1930 that 85 percent of Texas residents were involved in agriculture and they dealt with hurricanes and other weather impacting the state back then.
“Since 1900 the temperature in Texas has increased two degrees and now they want to save us from increasing another degree and a half this century. We need to understand this fight,” he said.
“For the past 20 years, we have invested 90 billion dollars of Texas money into windmills and solar while China and India have continued to build coal plants,” Christian pointed out, “and then they (China) are producing the solar panels and windmills to send to Texas. People don’t understand this battle.”
Christian criticized the Biden/Harris administration for moving the country from “shareholder capitalism” that allows investors to receive benefits from owning stock in corporations or other businesses, the chief goal of enterprise, to “stakeholder capitalism” which allows an aristocracy, banks, special interest groups and politicians to make the decisions and benefit from the economy.
Stakeholder capitalism is traced back to Klaus Schwab in 1932 during the Great Depression and the beginning of the New Deal under President Franklin Roosevelt.
“We are not even realizing this fact,” Christian said.
Christian said even as the state’s power grid controlled by the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT failed during Winter Storm Uri in early 2021 the natural gas controlled by the commission continued to be available to 95 percent of the customers in Texas.
“The next Texas Legislature wants to do away with the railroad commission and move control of natural gas to the Public Utility Commission. They handled everything so well during Winter Storm Uri,” Christian said.
He said in 2021 reliable energy sources decreased by 50 percent in the state, and coal plants around the state were shut down.
Christian warned that many people have expressed their disgust with government and said they just weren’t going to vote in November.
“Unless you stand up and get out and vote.”
He assured the attendees at the luncheon that energy resources in Texas were abundant and adequate for the future.
“We have enough gas and oil in the Permian Basin (in Texas and Southwestern New Mexico) to fuel the United States for the next 200 years,” Christian said.
Christian said he believes that all regulations should be based on sound science and not speculation, and fears decisions made today will have a serious negative impact on the future of Texas and the U.S.
“The issue isn’t the existence of wind and solar energy. It’s that they are inherently unreliable and have displaced reliable generation, like natural gas,” Christian said. “Democrats and the green energy lobby have secured massive subsidies for wind and solar, while imposing punitive regulations on reliable sources of energy.”
