HCCF event highlights need in rural areas

Guests of the Hill Country College Fund Spring Luncheon held at Schreiner University last week were enlightened by personal stories of scholarship recipients and were asked to support the effort to assist rural residents achieve their goal of obtaining higher education.
The Hill Country College Fund provides tuition grants for Hill Country students to attend Schreiner University, with 100 percent of the money raised going to scholarships for students with need in Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble and Real Counties. Schreiner University reportedly distributes nearly $11 million in financial aid each year.
Welcome
Chris Stevenson, coordinator of educational partnerships, welcomed the more than 150 guests, saying he has spent more than 30 years as a teacher and administrator in the Hill Country, serving rural areas.
Prior to joining the staff at Schreiner, Stevenson said he was the superintendent for Harper ISD for 22 years.
He said his job with Schreiner University is traveling the area and meeting with school administrators, students and parents of rural Central Texas communities.
Stevenson is a Hill Country native, born and raised in Blanco County, and can relate to the struggles rural families have.
“What the Rural Strategy is actually doing is, we are creating roads for these young people to have a pathway for their future, that in so many instances when I meet with these families,” Stevenson said. “What I see are people looking for inspiration and people looking for hope. And, that is one of the things this university is built on. It’s built on hope. It’s built on inspiration.”
He said students of rural high schools often need direction and assistance.
“That’s what this organization does and that’s what your generosity does. It provides for these people,” Stevenson said. “We create the partnerships with schools. Over the last two years, we’ve created more than 30 partnerships with rural schools that Schreiner University was not affiliated with prior to that point.”
He said Schreiner is already seeing the benefit of these partnerships.
“As of today (April 28), there are more than 59 students who are committed to the Fall of 2022, who are coming from the schools that your generosity benefits,” Stevenson said.
He said more than 250 Hill Country College Fund Scholarship recipients are attending Schreiner University currently.
Stevenson said his daughter will be graduating from Schreiner University this month and “she wouldn’t be here without your generosity.”
He said his daughter began at a larger university and was not comfortable with the large scale of the classes and the campus and felt “at home” at Schreiner.
Student Speakers
Annalise Schoening, a freshman at Schreiner University and HCCF scholarship recipient, shared her story with the luncheon attendees.
Schoening said from an early, elementary school age, she knew she wanted to attend college and study business, to include obtaining a masters degree.
She said she lived in Alamogordo, N.M. until she was 13, when she moved to Kerrville as a high school sophomore and eventually began studying at Schreiner University.
“From my very first moments on campus, I fell in love with the Schreiner atmosphere. I love the small size of classes, the tight-knit community, the environment and the people at Schreiner really do care,” Schoening said. “It is truly a beautiful place and it is amazing not to be another number in the crowd.”
She said she has grown academically and personally through her attendance at Schreiner University.
A lover of music, Schoening said she joined the university’s Songkeepers organization.
“While part of the program (Songkeepers) I’ve been able to develop my interest in writing lyrics. I’ve written four complete songs and have performed countless times at the Trailhead stage,” Schoening said. “When I started performing, I was very nervous.”
She said she was never comfortable singing in front of other people.
“As I got older, I became more comfortable singing in front of family and friends, but I never thought that I would be singing in front of a whole crowd of strangers,” Schoening said.
She credited her involvement with Songkeepers for giving her the confidence to perform and speak to large crowds.
Schoening said she also joined campus Baptist Student Ministry worship team as a singer and most recently joined the university’s Muse Magazine editorial board.
“In addition to my extra-curriculars, I strive to do well academically,” Schoening said. “In the Fall 2021 semester, I made the Dean’s List and I was also invited to join Alpha Lambda Delta this spring, the freshmen honor society, both of which require a minimum GPA of 3.5 or higher.”
After her first two semesters, Schoening said she is happy and plans to continue enjoying the opportunities Schreiner University has to offer.
Upon graduating in 2025, Schoening said she plans to write books, publish her music to Spotify or Amazon “and many other opportunities that I am still figuring into my overall plan.”
“Ultimately, my main goal for after graduation is to own my own business,” Schoening said. “Hopefully, one day I will be able to give back to all of those that have been able to give to me. All of these amazing opportunities I have at Schreiner were almost not possible. When I was applying to Schreiner, I had no idea how I was going to pay for it all.”
She said she learned about the Hill Country College Fund while reviewing her financial aid options with her mother.
“The Hill Country College Fund had given me a scholarship that would allow me to come to Schreiner,” Schoening said. “God provided me with the money, through the Hill Country College Fund, to be able to attend Schreiner and be able to stay close to my family. With that said, thank you to all of the donors of the Hill Country College Fund for helping me be a part of a wonderful university, a university which presented me with so many wonderful opportunities and continues to do so.”
Additional notes of appreciation were provided by HCCF recipients as well.
Annie Wallace, Class of 2023, sport management major, said, “I want to thank all those who donate to the Hill Country College Fund, because your help allows my peers and me to pursue a pathway in higher education at Schreiner University. Your contributions make it possible for students to follow their dreams and make the world a better place through their accomplishments and service. We couldn’t do it without you.”
Ashley Walbrick, Class of 2022, biochemistry major said, “The Hill Country College Fund allows students like me to continue to enjoy the perks of the Hill Country while attending a private university. Schreiner provides small class sizes and one-on-one teaching, which enriches our educational experience. I am truly thankful for the donors of the Hill Country College Fund.”
Lauren Lira, Class of 2024, CIT computer programming major, said, “Since staring here at Schreiner, I have maintained a 4.0 GPA, I’ve become actively involved in an awesome learning community and I’ve had the opportunity to work at two incredible work-study jobs. I am thrilled to see what my future at Schreiner holds and I am truly grateful for the donors of the Hill Country College Fund.”
Matthew Walton, Class of 2022, finance and accounting major, said, “Schreiner University has given me the chance to grow academically, personally and professionally in ways that I could never have imagined. I am so grateful for the Hill Country College Fund that provides me with this amazing opportunity.”
Mason Vetter, Class of 2022, exercise science major, said, “Because of the generous support of the Hill Country College Fund, I feel that I will humbly be a great candidate for well-accredited physical therapy schools because of the opportunities the college fund provided to me for my education. Thank you.”
Giving
Denise McCullough, member of the Hill Country College Fund board, shared her personal journey in obtaining an education and encouraged support of the HCCF.
“Education has the power to change the trajectory of a life,” McCullough said.
She said she is the first female from both sides of her family to graduate from college.
“During my time at UT (Austin), I lived with my mom and worked two or three jobs to support myself and pay for school,” McCullough said. “It was a proud moment when I walked across that stage.”
She said she didn’t complete her studies alone, saying she had financial help as well.
“It’s truly a blessing for me and for John to be able to donate each year to the Hill Country College Fund in order to help someone else,” McCullough said.
She said the Hill Country College Fund assists students in Kerr and contiguous counties.
“This year, there are 200 students benefitting from Hill Country College Fund,” McCullough said. “And, the upcoming fall class already has 59 committed students who will receive scholarships from Hill Country College Fund.”
She said the Schreiner University rural recruitment effort is working and that students who never thought they could attend college are being able to do so through the HCCF.
“Hill Country College Fund raises about $700,000 every year,” McCullough said. “This year, Estella Avery, Carl Ransleben and his wife, Beverly, have issued a $25,000 challenge.”
She thanked them for their support and challenged those in attendance to “give generously.”
“What you give, supports the students who are here, as part of our greater community, who find themselves at Schreiner where the amazing education they receive here will change their lives,” McCullough said.
Donations can be given by visiting www.schreiner.edu/giving or by calling Danielle Jenschke, assistant director of development, at (830) 792-7205 or via e-mail at drjenschke@schreiner.edu.
Wrapping up
Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president, thanked those present who participated in the program and attendees as well.
“In a week, we will be setting up this field behind me for graduation,” McCormick said. “And, that’s when those dreams we’ve talked about today will come true.”
McCormick said an estimated 2,300 people are expected to attend the May 6 commencement ceremony.
“It’s as we said here today … the Hill Country trajectory has been transformed,” McCormick said. “So, thank you all for being a part of this good work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.