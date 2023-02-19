‘File of Life’ will help first responders

Last week the Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department partnered with the Dietert Center to roll out a new program to help first responders gain access to crucial medical information that could save lives.
The File of Life program aims to distribute a worksheet to seniors who can’t easily get out and about, Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department told the Hill Country Community Journal. Recipients can fill out the worksheet with a list of prescription medications, medical history, emergency contact information and other needed medical information and mount it on their refrigerator with an attached magnet.
While the Kerrville Fire Department has long recommended having such information available somewhere accessible to medics, the File of Life program offers a ready-made product so all seniors need to do is fill in the blanks, Lamb said. He first connected with Dietert Center Director of Operations Waverly Jones last spring after a local safety talk — after which they started collaborating on the idea to enhance senior safety.
Rose Bradshaw from So Fast Printing was also an invaluable asset, Lamb said, printing more than 1,000 of the forms for the program, while Kathy LeStourgeon, owner of Advanced Insurance Group, financially sponsored the project’s rollout.
“This is the result of community stakeholders — both first responders and community partners — coming together to be part of the solution to an issue,” Lamb said. “We want to do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens of this community through education and programs like the File of Life.”
Misty Thomas, Emergency Medical Services assistant and a paramedic for the Kerrville Fire Department, explained that in a medical emergency, seconds always count.
“When we’re assisting patients, they’re in a stressful situation — whether at home bed-confined, or whether in an accident at 20 years old or having a medical emergency at Walmart, they often can’t communicate well or remember everything, (and at) times can’t respond,” she said. “Without a form like this, there’s no personal information or medication list that helps us customize what you need.”
And it’s not just seniors or those confined to home who should keep the information available, but anyone with complex medical conditions, disabilities, regular medications or an extensive medical history, she said — for example, younger people might be wise to keep medical information in their wallet in case of accident or emergency.
Some medications can interact poorly with preexisting medical conditions a patient may have or with other medications they may take daily, Thomas said, so it’s important for first responders to know all relevant medications.
“What I’m most proud about with this program is that we’re getting the word out to everyone — both the elderly and others — that this information is needed so we can help them to the absolute maximum capability and take them to specialty care clinics if needed,” she added.
Brenda Thompson, Dietert Center executive director, said she valued the opportunity to partner with first responders to help seniors.
“Having this information available can be lifesaving in the event of an emergency,” Thompson said. “Dietert Center’s Director of Operations Waverly Jones and Sgt. Jonathan Lamb put in a significant amount of time to make this happen. I’m grateful for the hard work that brought this project to fruition and made this resource available to our community.”
Jones said the File of Life comes in a pouch with a magnet and is a streamlined process that will help seniors and others keep needed information safely on hand.
“It was about six months of planning,” Jones said. “Sgt. Lamb also communicated with the fire department and EMS to ensure that what was put on the forms is valuable for local, specific needs.”
Thompson told the Community Journal that the Dietert Center serves so many seniors that it’s an ideal venue to pick up the forms. “We have access to all of our local seniors, all of our Meals on Wheels clients, everyone at our Friendship Café, anyone who comes in to do a class.”
Meals on Wheels volunteers will also distribute the File of Life to elderly community members confined to their homes.
“So many seniors live in isolation,” said Thompson. “That’s what we find with a lot of Meals on Wheels clients. They are homebound and they don’t get out. Our volunteer might be the only person they see that day — their families are working or live out of town. This is key to anybody who’s living at home, that they’ve got information out there. If someone’s having a medical emergency, and they’re not able to tell what situation they’re in, or they don’t have a medical bracelet, EMS might not know.”
The Dietert Center delivers 65,000 meals a year throughout Kerr County, offers classes, activities, a cafe for socializing, and medical equipment lending loaning out close to 1,200 wheelchairs, walkers and mobility devices a year.
File of Life is available for free from the Kerrville Police Department located at 429 Sidney Baker and at the Dietert Center at 452 Guadalupe Street.
For those unable to get out to pick it up, a QR code will also be available at www.kerrvilletx.gov, on social media and on local commercials. The QR code — when scanned — will pull up a fillable PDF of the File of Life form that can be printed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.