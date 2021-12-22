Home weatherization project

‘Tis the season for blustery cold fronts and surprise rainstorms; and after Texas’ experience last winter with snow and ice, nobody wants to experience a chilly, drafty house again.
The Kerrville Public Utility Board and the Alamo Area Council of Governments have partnered with the Dietert Center to offer home weatherization information to the public.
One such session was held at the Dietert Center on Dec. 9. Representatives from both KPUB and AACOG have been present at these events to promote energy efficiency, home energy savings tips and funding available through AACOG’s “Weatherization Assistance Program.”
AACOG’s program is designed to help low-income people, particularly the elderly and handicapped, overcome the high cost of energy by installing energy conservation measured at no cost to the applicant.
Those who can apply for this help include homeowners, renters, single-family homes, mobile homes and multi-family homes.
While KPUB is one partner in this program, Allison Bueche said the application process begins with and would be approved by the AACOG offices in San Antonio.
The steps include completing and sending in an application. The applicant gets a letter if AACOG needs more information, or when he or she has been approved.
An auditor contacts the applicant to set up an appointment; and completes reports to list necessary work.
A contractor will be hired to do the work; and the work will be inspected by a certified inspector when finished.
Possible steps can include weather-stripping, energy efficient light bulbs, caulking, duct-sealing, attic/wall/floor insulation, furnace cleaning and/or tune-ups, and pipe insulation.
AACOG’s Weatherization program provides savings for the lifetime of one’s house, by reducing energy bills; and is 100 percent free for those that qualify by income.
The program can be available to both renters and homeowners.
AACOG’s WAP program does not address major home repairs. The home must be structurally sound and have a good roof. Assistance cannot be provided if the house is in need of major repairs such as roofing, house leveling, plumbing or electrical.
It can help lower the amount of energy used in a home with weatherization upgrades.
The less energy it takes to heat or cool the house, the more money that is saved on utility bills.
Examples of some of the energy -saving weatherization upgrades may include attic, wall and/or floor insulation; installation of new gas water heaters, space heaters, HVAC or window air-conditioning units; replacement or repair of broken windows; and weather-stripping and caulking for air leakage control.
“Making small energy-saving improvements can make a big impact towards lower electric bills if a home is not energy-efficient,” said Mike Wittler, KPUB general manager and CEO. “Statistically, low-income households struggle with high energy costs. Weatherization programs like AACOG’s can be done 100-percent free for the customer if they income-qualify, and the home is structurally sound.”
For questions, contact KPUB in Kerrville at (830) 792-8250.
KPUB’s energy-saving tips can be found online at www.kpub.com.
Bueche said KPUB has about 24,000 customers and its “territory” is bordered by that of Central Texas Electric and of Bandera Electric.
AACOG’s WAP program information is available online at aacog.com/120/Weatherization-Assistance-Program.
The AACOG office is located at 2700 NE Loop 410, Ste. 101, San Antonio, TX 78217. The office phone is (210) 362-5282. Online contact them at wap.aacog.com.
Application process
There is an application for this that can be downloaded from the AACOG website.
Proof of gross income of the household applying to the program must include gross income for the past 30 days from the date the applicant signs the application, including all sources of income.
That income is based on family size, annual income and monthly income; for instance, a family of four must have an annual income no more than $53,000; and monthly income of no more than $4,416.
Proof of U.S. citizenship and identification for every member of the household must include a U.S. passport or birth certificates, and drivers’ licenses or a Texas ID for everyone 18 years of age or older; and qualified alien status documentation.
Also required is completion, date and signature on the Texas Housing & Community Affairs SAVE document.
Also required is copies of your electric and/or gas utility bills (and disconnection notes aren’t accepted).
