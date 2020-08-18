High RV demand outpacing inventory in Kerr, U.S.

The impact of COVID-19 has negatively impacted many businesses nationwide, but for the recreational vehicle industry the coronavirus has been an economic boon, as families young and old seek refuge from the depressive and solitary nature of avoiding exposure.
So much so that RV dealers like Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV are hustling to keep inventory on the lot.
“I’ve seen a lot of things in my 41 years in business … I’ve seen long lines at the gas pumps. I’ve seen 30 percent interest rates and more,” Ronnie said. “But I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Kerrville RV is a family owned and operated business, which Ronnie runs alongside his son, Todd, who serves as general manager; and his daughter, Kari, the company’s controller. As a family, the trio is working extremely hard to help other families find the change of scenery they are so desperately seeking
Todd said when the world was first informed of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knew what to expect.
“Our first order of business in February and March was to implement safety measures for our staff and customers, and just wait and see what was going to happen from there,” Todd said.
But after weeks of forced quarantine, with businesses and schools closed, families were eager to escape the threat of the coronavirus, seeking safe ways to venture out into the world again.
Between restrictions and personal fear of air travel, road tripping became extremely popular, and owning an RV allowed for control of the risk of exposure to the virus.
Ronnie said their new RV customers range in age from 20-somethings to people in their 80s, a much broader span than in a normal market.
“Some of our customers have just accelerated their plans to begin enjoying the RV lifestyle, but now with the threat of COVID-19, we are seeing record numbers of first-time buyers …Up to 90 percent of sales right now are to people who have never owned an RV before,” Ronnie said.
The Bocks said they are experiencing great joy in seeing how excited their customers are about their planned destinations and how families are bonding over the prospect of a new adventure.
“We had a man come to us and say ‘My wife sent me to buy an RV and I am not supposed to come home without it’,” Kari said. “And we were able to help him do that.”
Kari said they sold a small RV to a couple, who then came back shortly after to purchase a Class A coach for their son.
“They wanted to have enough room for all of them,” Kari said. “There are so many bad things about COVID-19, but one good thing is families are coming together for extended periods.”
Todd said the family response to the coronavirus is similar to that of Sept. 11, 2001.
“The closest thing I can compare it to is 9-11. There was no air travel, no people traveling abroad, including on cruise ships,” Todd said. “We saw a rise in family togetherness, emotional responses and safety concerns just like we’re seeing today, but grown by a multiplier of intensity.”
That multiplier includes the affordability of owning an RV today.
“The difference between now and the time period following Sept. 11 is our gas prices and interest rates are so low right now,” Ronnie said.
Another big difference is today, RVs are not just places to sleep and eat, they include some impressive technology.
“Now, you can get an RV with a generator, satellite TV, air conditioning, wireless internet, plumbing and are fully self-contained,” Ronnie said. “You can literally go and park in the middle of nowhere and still be connected to the rest of the world if you choose to be.”
For high-risk individuals, whether due to age or health conditions, and young families, the RV lifestyle offers a means to a vacation and adventure while also social distancing.
Whether individuals or families choose a more secluded location to park their RV or select one of the many RV resorts that offer a host of activities, they are as safe as they choose to be.
“We are selling and have always sold a lifestyle,” Ronnie said. “Right now, we are a selling ‘freedom’ as well amid this pandemic.”
The introduction of the RV lifestyle to new, first-time buyers will be great for the future of the industry, however, it also comes with some immediate challenges.
“When this first started, Winnebago was forced to shut down their plants briefly, which caused a slight delay in production,” Ronnie said. “This delay, coupled with the tremendous increase in demand and lack of trade-ins from the first-time buyers, is keeping lots empty across the nation.”
Todd said he encourages anyone who is thinking about purchasing an RV to not delay.
“We are selling into future delivery right now,” Todd said. “Not just us here in Kerrville, it’s happening at dealerships in every state.”
Where you are seeking a towable RV or a Motorcoach, Todd suggests you research the benefits of each and be flexible.
“We’ve not really had the time to digest what is happening right now with our business, we are solely focused on getting our friends and neighbors what they need,” Todd said. “While ours is a positive effect of COVID-19, we never forget those who are struggling or ill.”
Kari said they have had to hire more staff to keep up with the demand.
“God drives our business completely and fully. Right now we are blessed to be able to provide new jobs, much-needed sales tax revenue and mental wellness for our customers,” Kari said. “This makes us happy.”
As Ronnie looked across his lot and at his children, he reflected on the irony of success while others are struggling.
“I have an extensive background in sales and service. This is unprecedented. I’m humbled personally right now. This industry is experiencing something that’s never been seen before,” Ronnie said. “While we are experiencing growth, we never forget that small business is the driving engine of the American economy. Our hearts hurt for those that are struggling right now, but I do not believe that his is our ‘new normal.’ I believe the common sense of people and our faith in God will turn this around.”
