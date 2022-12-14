Trustees hear from parents, accept teacher resignation

The Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees heard from a host of parents, who issued concern over a former Hal Peterson Middle School teacher’s choice to show questionable videos to students, and also were presented with a concept for a bronze statue honoring former Tivy Antler Johnny Manziel at their regular meeting Monday night.
Concerned parents
While not on the agenda, six concerned parents and citizens asked to speak under the open forum section of the meeting regarding a reported action by a middle school teacher that they claim violated district and state policies.
The consensus among them was that the teacher should be fired. However, after the meeting it was confirmed at the unnamed teacher had been removed from the classroom and offered her resignation effective Dec. 16.
Prior to the speakers addressing trustees, Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy, who presided over the meeting thanked each for coming.
“The board and administration of Kerrville ISD are interested to hear your input. We are a governmental entity. We are a part of this community. I hope we can all share ideas tonight and know that everything said is going to be important and will be highly considered,” Ivy said.
Pat Long, a Center Point resident and veteran middle school teacher, said she believed the teacher should be fired.
“I know a lot about junior high kids and how impressionable these kids are,” Long said. “When I heard about what had happened with the teacher at Hal Peterson, showing these videos that are totally inappropriate, it broke my heart and upset me very much. I just feel like there should be some action, some really big action, taken against this teacher.”
She said the teacher was not teaching the approved curriculum, so now the students are behind.
“There’s no excuse for this,” Long said. “I feel like there is no reason for her to continue in that job.”
Lorraine LeMon spoke on the importance of providing the proper culture for students, saying she believes that culture is created by what people put in the minds of children.
“I think there is a culture that is being pushed in our schools today,” LeMon said. “It is our responsibility, not only as teachers, to make sure the culture we are creating is acceptable.”
Melissa Morris spoke as a parent of a sixth grade HPMS student who actually viewed the questionable videos as part of the classroom.
“My son, and many other sixth graders, were shown at least three videos with content that violates Kerrville ISD policy, the Texas Education Agency Code and the Texas Penal Code,” Morris said. “The teacher added this inappropriate content at the expense of teaching scope and sequence of this class.”
Morris said the teacher withheld the information about the videos from parents, but never disputed they were shown to students.
“These are concerns that have been shared with each of you already and have thankfully been resolved through a change in her employment status last Friday,” Morris said. “My issue now is one of timeline.”
Morris said the issue was first raised nine weeks ago with KISD administration.
“This was 42 opportunities for her to show more harmful content and to fall short of the class goals,” Morris said.
She said she understood that an investigation and due diligence on behalf of administrators was necessary.
“However, the facts of this incident have been undisputed since Oct. 4,” Morris said.
She said she had conversation and meetings with administrators over the nine weeks, but the teacher still remained in the classroom.
She said KISD sent a letter to parents on Nov. 28 about the teacher and the videos.
“I know some of you, if not all of you, are parents. How would you feel if someone showed your 12-year-old son these videos with nearly naked women that teach them to pick up girls by asking them to touch him inappropriately,” Morris said. “Those images can never be erased from his impressionable mind and how would you feel if every day, for 42 days, you and to send him to school with that same teacher.”
Morris said it was her hope that in the future, such an instance would invoke a quick response from administrators and said that all teachers should be made aware of severe consequences of such action “in case there are others who attempt to go down this road.”
Jaclyn Hall did not speak on the specific issue with the HPMS teacher, but rather spoke on Christian values and morals, as well as gender identity issues.
Elsa Lara asked pointed questions about the future of the teacher in question, saying she had heard about the incident on social media.
“It shocks me to think you didn’t fire her, you didn’t discipline her, you didn’t stop her, you didn’t protect these kids any further, but that she resigned,” Lara said. “So, is she going to be free now to do this to someone else’s kid, and what will be the discipline that she is going to get. Even though she doesn’t work for you, there’s measures you can take with the Texas Board of Education to discipline her. So, as a citizen, I would like to know what’s going to happen to her in the future. I can’t push my religious beliefs on anyone, but you can’t push your perversion or your different beliefs on my kids or my neighbor’s kids.”
‘The Manziel Project’
Local businesswoman and Tivy graduate Mindy Wendele introduced an idea to KISD Trustees to erect a statue of the image of 2010 Tivy graduate, former Antler football standout and Heisman Trophy recipient Johnny Manziel at Antler Stadium, which she has named “The Manziel Project.”
Wendele was joined by Tivy Athletic Booster Club President Mike Dyal and Museum of Western Art Executive Director Darrell Beauchamp.
“The item you have before you is the Manziel Project,” Wendele said. “The idea behind the project is to fund, design and gift a life-size bronze of Tivy High School graduate and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel for placement at Antler Stadium.”
Wendele said the idea came to her after witnessing the induction of Manziel to the Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I thought about what his accomplishments were and what an athletic genius that he is,” Wendele said. “Something was weighing on my mind to revisit a celebration for Mr. Manziel.”
She said the first thing she did 90 days ago was call Guy Overby, chairman of the Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
She said she decided to call upon more than 48 local leaders and acquaintances to ask their opinion of the idea.
“I’m happy to say the majority of them went from cautiously optimistic, to ‘What can we do to help?’” Wendele said. “The project would take about 24-36 months.”
She provided a list of Manziel’s accomplishments and accolades, including his induction into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame this past fall.
In addition, Wendele stated that only 87 individuals have ever been awarded the Heisman Trophy, with only eight of those earning the honor while playing for Texas universities and another four who resided in Texas, but earned the award while playing for universities out of state.
“Dr. Beauchamp was one of my 48 phone calls,” Wendele said. “He has more than 40 years experience in art and sculpture and he spent a lot of time with me visiting about what a statue is and what it is not. The sculpture with be a life-size statue of Johnny Manziel in his Tivy High School No. 3 uniform.”
She said the project would be a collaboration between the Museum of Western Art, the Manziel Project Committee, the Manziel family and the selected artist.
“Of course, being installed at Antler Stadium would take some thought and respect to placement,” Wendele said.
Wendele said speaking with trustees was the first major step in pursuing the idea of sculpting and erecting a Manziel statue, saying she is merely wanting to introduce the idea to the board and ask that an action item be placed on future agenda to allow a vote on the possibility of placing the statue at Antler Stadium.
“All funds would be private donations, we wouldn’t be asking you for any money, and those funds would be held at the the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country,” Wendele said.
KISD Trustee Jack Stevens asked if any of the statues Wendele included in her packet were actually on high school campuses.
“These are all at universities, where these students attended,” Wendele said. “I’ve done some research, as much as I could find information. Other accolades that were celebrated for their hometowns were bronzes in the awards cabinet in the administration office or the high school. There are also streets named after some of these gentlemen. So, if we go forward with this and partner with KISD, we might be the very first one in the nation.”
Wendele said she has no prior knowledge of Manziel and has been in contact with the Manziel family.
“If we move forward with this, he would be available for fitting the sculpture and the molds,” Wendele said. “So, you would get a very accurate depiction of Mr. Manziel.”
She also said she would request a vote on KISD’s willingness to allow the statue at Antler Stadium before her committee would begin fundraising.
Kerrville ISD Trustee Andree Hayes asked if Wendele knew of Texas A&M had plans to erect a statue in Manziel’s honor, to which Wendele said her contact at the university did not know of any such plans.
Hayes said she appreciated Wendele’s efforts, saying “I think this is something we should look into.”
“I’m proud of him (Manziel),” Hayes said. “I know there’s some issues, but he’s still an outstanding athlete. He still represented us well. Like you said, there’s only 86 communities in the nation that have a (Heisman Trophy) winner, and we’re one of them.”
Ivy asked if Wendele’s committee would provide a schematic of the final bronze statue before installation.
Beauchamp said they would definitely provide a “mockette” prior to completing the project.
Ivy also asked about maintenance of such a statue. Beauchamp said bronze statues do not require “a lot of maintenance.”
KISD Trustee Dr. David Sprouse revealed he was one of the 48 phone calls Wendele made before approaching the board.
“I was in attendance at the Hall of Fame luncheon and induction and I was very impressed with what he (Manziel) said and, as reccommended, I watched the A&M induction video and was very impressed with that,” Sprouse said. “I guess I was in the minority of the feedback. I feel like it is too early.”
KISD Trustee Curtis Finley said he was the president of the Tivy Athletic Booster Club at the time Manziel was awarded the Heisman Trophy.
“Even then, we got phone calls from A&M alumni asking about donating to a street naming or a statue,” Finley said. “So, on a fundraising side, I think you would have some success.”
Finley also praised Manziel’s graciousness when returning to Kerrville for the Hall of Fame ceremony.
Audit report
Kevin Randolf, of Eide Bailly CPAs & Business Advisors, provided findings following an independent audit of KISD finances, praising KISD CFO Jarrett Jachade for his work and diligence.
Randolf reported no material weaknesses, deficiencies or instances of noncompliance were discovered during the audit regarding internal control over financial reporting.
Randolf also stated KISD complied with all requirements of federal grant funding.
TASB scholarship
While attending a Texas Assocation of School Boards conference, Kerrville ISD Trustee Hayes was the winner of a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a KISD student.
TASB representative Lou Mireles hand-delivered her reward at Monday’s board meeting, at which it was announced that one lucky Tivy High School student will be selected for the scholarship.
Recognitions
Trustees recognized three members of Tivy High School Thespian Society Troupe 4596, who are individual national qualifies in high school competition, and six members of the Lady Antler volleyball team for earning All-District selections.
