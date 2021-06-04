This weekend, for the tenth time, Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, will partner with the City of Kerrville’s Parks Department to offer Shakespeare in Louise Hays Park. “Two Gentlemen of Verona” will be presented on Friday and Saturday, June 4-5 at 8 p.m. at the park’s Pavilion.
One of the Bard’s earliest plays, “Two Gentlemen” tells the tale of two devoted friends, Valentine and Proteus, both of whom call Verona, Italy, home.
To seek his fortune, Valentine parts from his friend, bound for Milan, while Proteus stays behind to woo the fair maiden Julia – at least until his father sends him to Milan, too.
There, Valentine has found love with the duke’s daughter, Sylvia. When Proteus arrives, he, too, falls head-over-heals for Sylvia, and reports to the duke on her plans to elope with his friend, which leads to Valentine being banished.
Meanwhile, Julia disguises herself as a man, and leaves Verona to seek out Proteus.
The banished Valentine falls in with a band of outlaws and becomes their leader. The outlaws catch Sylvia out searching for Valentine and capture her. She is rescued by Proteus, but spurns his affection, leading Valentine to rescue her from his friend.
When Valentine offers to relinquish his claim on Sylvia in favor of Proteus, Julia reveals her identity and regains Proteus’ love.
The ending sees two sets of wedding plans: Valentine to Sylvia and Proteus to Julia.
“Two Gentlemen of Verona” is believed by scholars to have been written about 1590, and many believe it to be Shakespeare’s very first play. It contains some early versions of themes that he carried to many other comedies, including the very first instance of a heroine dressing as a boy.
“Shakespeare in the Park” is sponsored this year by the Community Foundation of the Hill Country.
A special educational partnership with the Tech Theater class of Tivy High School was made possible by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Show time is 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 4-5. There is no admission charge. Lawn chairs and picnics are welcome and recommended. The Louise Hays Park Pavilion is located near the Sidney Baker Street overpass.
Playhouse 2000, in addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, is the manager of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
Information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com or by telephone at 896-9393.
