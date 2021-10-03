Chalk Festival entertainers announced

Twenty musicians are scheduled to perform at the Kerrville Chalk Festival.
Both days beginning at 10:30 a.m., this eclectic mix of musicians will perform for attendees on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17. From traditional world music, fun family folk, modern twists on classic favorites, and toe-tapping Texas country, the Festival’s diverse entertainment lineup is a celebration of local Kerrville music.
The 2021 Music Festival lineup includes
• Full of energy and enthusiasm, The New Buddy Holly Band will have you clapping and singing along. They keep the crowd riveted by their banter and sweet harmonies.
• Michael Martin is a soulful folk/Americana musician with rich storytelling lyrics.
• Experience the captivating rhythms of classical guitar with Kevin McCormick.
• Stan Morris and the Texas Strangers have been singing and playing country music for more than a decade.
• The Mike Kasberg Trio is a well-known local favorite that plays Motown, classic jazz and blues.
• Combining the joyful sounds of Ragtime and brass band marches The Dixie Land All Stars will lift your spirits and have you humming along to their tunes.
• Wires and Wood ensemble will perform bluegrass, gospel, swing, country and folk songs that will delight and inspire.
• Newcomer Phoenix Miller, sure to be enjoyed by all ages, will entertain attendees as they stroll Peterson Plaza and enjoy the weekend’s festivities.
• The South Texas bagpiper Lary Fowler will return with his closing act.
All musical acts are free. In addition, there will be wine and beer served on the Club Charles patio, food trucks, 53 beautiful sidewalk paintings and activities for families.
The Kerrville Chalk Festival is a community event in the heart of downtown on Peterson Plaza. Each year a local arts or education focused nonprofit is featured and receives funds raised as a result of the Festival. The 2021 Festival will benefit the Schreiner University Visual Arts Department. There are no admission or activity fees thanks to generous sponsors and more than 125 volunteers. The festival will happen sprinkle or shine.
These corporate and individual sponsors make the free community event possible: The Cailloux Foundation, is the Founding Sponsor of the festival. Huser Construction Company is a Patron Sponsor. Benefactor Sponsors are; McLaughlin Doty Foundation, Karl Ransleben in Honor of Beverly Ransleben and the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Supporter level sponsors are Brenda and Bryant Williams; Dawn M. Collum of Ameriprise Financial Services; Crenwelge Motors; C&M Concrete; Hill Country Memorial Hospital; James Avery Artisan Jewelry; Peterson Health; Schreiner University; South Star Bank and Texas Multi-Chem LTD.
Contributor level sponsors are Anderson Steadham Construction, Inc.; City of Kerrville; Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country; Gloria and Don Dorsey; H-E-B; Paco Espinosa - In Memory of Carmen Avery; Jackson, Jones, Petty and Rothwell; Kerr County Abstract & Title Co.; Kerrville Public Utility Board; Law Office of Jennifer M. Dean; Law Office of Patrick O’ Fiel, P.C.; Moore’s Home Furnishings; Sylvia and Dan Ostos; Security State Bank & Trust; and Texas Railing Systems.
Apprentice level sponsors include A3 Studio – David Martin; Baublit’s Jewelers; Bausen Technology, LLC; Willie Dorsey II; Edward Jones Investments – Bryon Mein; Family Practice Associates, P.A.; Freese and Nichols; Garrett Insurance Agency; Hill Country Community Journal; HCTC; Kerrville Hills Winery; Kerr Arts and Cultural Center; Roxanna Lambdin, Ph.D., Clinical Psychology; Law Offices of Steven L. Clack; Tricia and Bill Matthews – In Honor of Sandy and Ken Cailloux; Mini-Mart; Republic Services; River Oaks Framing Co., LLC; River Trail Cottages; Dr. and Mrs. William Rector; Rotary Club of Kerrville; Teri and George Stieren; Stillstone Photography; Texas Hill Country Bank; Vision Source – Dr.’s Tilley, Whitehead & Nguyen. Thank you to these art patrons. For more information visit KerrvilleChalk.org, email info@KerrvilleChalk.org, or call Katharine at (830) 895-5222. See and “friend” the Kerrville Chalk Festival Facebook and Instagram pages for periodic updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.