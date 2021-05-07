A 47-year-old Ingram man is facing multiple charges, including using a child in the commission of a crime, following a traffic stop conducted by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, Stephen Allen Grant was arrested on April 29 in the 1600 block of Junction Highway on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of 21.5 grams of methamphetamine.
“During the stop, Mr. Grant attempted to conceal methamphetamine on a child,” Leitha said. “He is charged with utilizing a child in the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence. A charge of endangering a child is pending.”
Leitha said as in all criminal cases, charges may be modified prior to trial.
“Methamphetamine remains a danger to our community, and our narcotics investigators will continue their campaign against drugs and the crimes that surround them,” said Leitha. “This arrest finishes a week of work by our team. In this case, we took drugs off the streets, and took action to protect both local youth and other citizens of Kerr County.”
Grant was released on April 30 on bonds totaling $110,000.
