308 active COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

As the United States saw its first vaccinations against COVID-19 administered on Monday, Kerr County citizens are continuing to experience the negative effects of the novel coronavirus, among them 44 new positives from the weekend and three additional fatalities.
In the first of two reports he issues each week, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas stated that there are currently 308 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, while 1,552 people have recovered from the virus.
“I still do not have the information on the testing done during last week’s Dec. 9 clinic just yet, so the increased numbers we’re seeing over the past weekend are from individuals who have sought out testing in other ways,” Thomas said. “I will relay the information from the clinic, just as soon as it is available.”
According to Peterson Regional Medical Center, there was an additional fatality at the Kerrville hospital Monday, while two more deaths of permanent county residents due to COVID-19 were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services. When Kerr County hears of deaths of local residents from the DSHS, it usually means those residents died at a facility outside of the county.
The trio of new fatalities reported today, brings the official county to 30 COVID-19 fatalities, Thomas added.
As of today, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported that its number of hospitalizations, while down from Friday, is still high – with 18 people hospitalized and receiving treatment for COVID-19.
Unless circumstances call for an earlier report, the next time Thomas will offer a summary update will be Thursday, Dec. 17.
He recommends that anyone who experiences any of the symptoms of COVID-19, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, or that think they have had exposure to someone who was later confirmed positive for the virus, call their primary physician or the Peterson Outreach Clinic at 830-258-7814.
The CDC says the following are symptoms of the novel coronavirus to watch for: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea.
As a reminder: Everyone in Kerr County is being asked to obey the governor’s statewide, mandatory mask order. The order, which is still in effect, underlines the importance of covering faces in public to prevent the further spread of the virus.
