Habitat ‘House Blessing’ planned Saturday

Habitat for Humanity Kerr County will host the 116th dedication and blessing ceremony Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.
The 2019 Hill Country Charity Ball sponsored this home which is located at 122 Glenn Court in the Maud Jennings development of Kerrville.
The public is invited to celebrate with Habitat for Humanity and the Hill Country Charity Ball Board of Directors in welcoming home Melanie Courvelle along with her two children, Jaydyn and Jordyn.
Melanie Courvelle said, “So much LOVE, sweat, and tears was put into the building of our new home and I’m so thankful for this experience. My heart has been filled with joy, peace, and gratitude as we get ready to receive this amazing blessing. Knowing that my children and I will forever have a brand new, safe, and clean place to call HOME means more to us than I could ever put into words. I am thankful for the Habitat office employees, the many volunteers that selflessly work so hard to build these homes for families, and especially the Hill Country Charity Ball for their sponsorship which made the building of this house possible. Throughout the whole process, I’ve learned so much necessary information about becoming a homeowner and its responsibilities. I am grateful for the lesson it has taught my children as well - when you keep God first, stay humble, and work hard to achieve your goals, you will be blessed. Thank you.”
The spirit of giving and forming relationships is an integral part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with families to help them realize the dream of homeownership. Homeownership helps build self-esteem and self-reliance along with restoring hope for a brighter future. Habitat helps families who would not otherwise qualify for residential home loans. Homeowners contribute to a down payment and monthly mortgage payments. The payments are lower than traditional mortgages because the houses are sold at cost with a zero percent interest mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity screens homeowner applicants for need, ability to repay their loan and willingness to partner. In addition, homeowners must commit to invest their own labor into building their house and the houses of other partner families. The homeowners work alongside our dedicated volunteers to construct homes in the Maud Jennings neighborhood.
