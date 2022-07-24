Kaylee Blackledge was named first-team pitcher on the Texas Sportswriters Association Class 2A All-State Softball Team announced during the Texas Girls Coaches Association Summer Clinic held in Arlington. Blackledge capped off the honor by having a solid game in the TGCA All-Star game.
Blackledge had one hit in two at bats, and a stolen base for the 1A-4A Blue team that defeated Red 5-0 in Tuesday’s game. Blackledge did not pitch, but did play five innings at third base without any fielding chances.
Recognition by the TSWA is the latest award bestowed on Center Point’s ace, coming after earning a spot on the TGCA 2A All-State squad, and taking Pitcher of the Year honors when 29-2A announced its all-district team once the season was completed.
Blackledge will be a senior at Center Point, and finished 2022 with 217 strikeouts in 13 district games (16.6 per game), while giving up only two earned runs during district games where she was the starter of record.
She is committed to Texas Tech after graduation.
