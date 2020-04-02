‘Tele-visits’ born out of necessity, offers promising future use

Two weeks ago, Dr. David Sprouse, of Family Practice Associates, wasn’t even considering that virtual patient visits would be a service product offered by the local medical practice, but the threat of COVID-19 to his and his partners’ most vulnerable patients prompted the doctors and staff to launch a “Tele-visit” product that began March 23.
“With this COVID-19 coronavirus, and we all hope that it is much milder than we are thinking it may be, but we want to be prepared for the worst and hoping and expecting the best,” Sprouse said. “When we look at the information from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and Coronavirus Taskforce, we see that the people who are the most vulnerable for getting and succumbing to COVID-19 are the senior-age people and folks who have chronic, ongoing medical illnesses.”
After taking in the data from the CDC and President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, Sprouse said he, his partners and staff decided they needed to find a way to protect the most vulnerable, which was to keep them at home and away from the threat.
“When we started this, we tried to think of all of our patients who were over 60 or 65 years old and all of our patients who have heart disease, emphysema, COPD, congestive heart failure … those who are immuno-compromised,” Sprouse said. “We’ve converted many of our visits this week to this (tele-visit) format. Now that we have this service available to our patients, we can see that it might be beneficial in other ways as well.”
Sprouse said that many of his older patients have a thermometer to measure temperature, a blood pressure cuff and an oxygen sensor at their home, which are vital statistics that a nurse would record during an office visit. The rest of the visit, whether virtual or in-person, is based on observation, Sprouse said.
“In the video, I can see how fast a person is breathing and how hard of a time they are having breathing,” Sprouse said. “These are things we would observe in the exam room anyway.”
In a time where the entire world is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 by asking people to stay home, Sprouse said the tele-visit option is the perfect way to continue care, while protecting patients from being exposed to the virus outside of their home.
“This (Tele-visit) format should be just like we were facetiming each other,” Sprouse said. “It should be real audio, real video with no delays, but this in an encrypted, secure network. This is done within my electronic medical records system, so it is just as safe and secure as any office visit that you may have.”
Most importantly, Sprouse said, in most cases a sick patient will feel reassured being able to physically see their doctor, even if in a virtual format.
“We may find out that before we were forced to use it, we didn’t know how useful it was going to be,” Sprouse said. “And that is something good that can come out of this.”
While right now the is goal is to protect patients from the new coronavirus, Sprouse said he believes that the introduction of tele-visits to medical practices across the nation might be a paradigm shift in how the doctor-patient relationship will evolve post COVID-19.
“I have patients that live in Rocksprings, and maybe sometimes, not all the visits, but maybe some of the visits, they don’t have to drive from Rocksprings to Kerrville,” Sprouse said.
With regard to any of his patients who might feel they have COVID-19, Sprouse said the tele-visit will be the optimum way to screen for the virus, but the patient will need to have a thermometer and oxygen sensor.
“We will screen each patient based on the CDC guidelines,” Sprouse said. “The results of that screening will determine if we need to proceed with testing.”
Sprouse said the set-up process is not difficult, but necessary, to complete tele-visit appointments. Patients will need access to a computer or smart phone.
Hill Country Community Journal Publisher Tammy Prout conducted the interview for this article through the tele-visit system.
“The process was easier than I thought it would be,” Prout said. “The video quality and audio were great and it was just like seeing him in his office. The best part was the convenience.”
Sprouse is joined in practice with the following doctors: John Davis, M.D.; Javier Compos, M.D.; Karsten Tucker, M.D; as well as Anne Shackelford, MSN,FNP-C; and Loretta Keese, MPAS, PA-C.
