Reducing storm water runoff and protecting the natural banks of the Guadalupe River and its tributaries is the goal of a grant program initiated by the Upper Guadalupe River Authority last fall.
In 2021 UGRA staff and board began working with dwg. (Daniel Woodroffe Group), an Austin-based landscape architecture firm, to develop a program to fund construction of nature-based infrastructure based on technical design guidance.
The selected projects will also demonstrate how the practices improve water quality in the area.
“Protecting the health of the river doesn’t start at the water’s edge, because pollution can occur anywhere within the watershed. That’s why it is important to intercept runoff as close to where it originates as possible. The nature-based design practices included in the program will reduce the amount of stormwater leaving a property and slow it down. Reducing the speed and volume helps protect the Guadalupe River and all of our creeks,” said Aaron Bulkley, UGRA board vice-president and Watershed Stewardship Committee chair.
UGRA has set up the Water Resources Preservation Grant Program to provide cost-share rebates to incentivize the design and construction of stormwater management practices that reduce, infiltrate, filter and delay stormwater runoff. The minimum rebate amount is $20,000 and the UGRA board has budgeted $150,000 for rebate cost-share payments during the current fiscal year (Oct. 2022 through Sept. 2023).
The board adopted the rules and application process and launched the program in late February.
“We have not received any applications yet, but are looking forward to receiving some in the near future,” said Tara Bushnoe, UGRA general manager, late last week.
One application can be submitted per project and applications are accepted year-round. Applications will require professional design expertise to complete. Single family residential projects are not eligible. The projects will be scored by the UGRA board of directors and the criteria includes the amount of stormwater treatment provided and the demonstration value of the practices to the community. The project ranking system will also favor projects that protect or enhance riparian (natural banks) areas.
In documentation provided by UGRA the basis for the program is explained. Through the program UGRA is willing to work with individuals and businesses to implement design strategies that can reduce stormwater runoff and protect the health of Kerr County waterways.
Bushnoe said, “As Kerr Coun-ty’s population increases, the need to provide adequate protection for out water resources becomes more urgent. Growth of residential and commercial areas usually accompanies the removal of vegetation and the addition of surfaces such as roofs, parking lots and streets. These modifications increase the potential for pollution to enter waterways because the areas of soil and vegetation that previously intercepted rain and absorbed runoff have been reduced or eliminated. As a result, rainfall now quickly flows across the surfaces and accumulates dirt, grease, oil, bacteria and other contaminants. Unimpeded, stormwater runoff will carry the contaminants from throughout the watershed directly into our rivers and streams and negatively affect the health of these receiving waterbodies. The health of the Guadalupe River can be improved by eliminating sources of pollution from the watershed and by reducing the amount of stormwater runoff that is generated during rain events.”
Developments can include such design elements as permeable pavers, rainwater harvesting, terracing and rain gardens, all examples of nature-based infrastructure solutions to slow the overland flow of rainfall and trap contaminants by keeping rain close to where it falls instead of funneling it to drainage systems, and can also help to contain flooding. Additionally, the river and stream banks with the band of native vegetation is the best line of defense in protecting waterbodies from stormwater runoff and pollution. Native vegetation acts as a filter, trapping sediments and other pollutants before they reach the river or streams. If those areas are disturbed or removed, polluted stormwater will flow directly into the waterway.
“We want to work with developers in our growing community to create examples of how to build better. Reducing stormwater runoff and protecting riparian areas should be expected design considerations. A healthy riparian area creates a natural buffer between the river and the land which prevents pollutants from reaching the Guadalupe River and area creeks and will stabilize the banks to protect the waterbody from erosion,” added Bushnoe.
For more information on the Water Resources Preservation Grant Program go to www.ugra.org or call (830) 896-5445. Interested parties can also stop by their office at 125 Lehmann Drive, Suite 100.
