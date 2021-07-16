Residents and visitors, get ready to learn a new habit making local phone calls. The federal government is “helping us” again.
These are the instructions from the Federal Communications Commission received in the spring about required 10-digit dialing (area code + telephone number), as relayed through two (so far) local wireless and landline providers.
‘Permissive Dialing
Customer Notice’
“Mandatory 10-digit dialing is coming to multiple states/area codes.
“The Federal Communications Commission has adopted 988 – a new area code prefix – as a new three-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, starting July 16, 2022.
Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the Lifeline, until July 16, 2022.
“In order for 988 to work in this area code, 10-digit dialing must first be implemented.
“If the 10-digit dialing is not already required in your area, you will need to change the way you dial local calls.
“Beginning April 24, 2021, you must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls.
“If you forget and dial just seven digits, your call will still be completed.
“Then beginning Oct 24, 2021, you must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls.
“On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed; and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. You must hang up and dial again using the area code and the seven-digit number.
“Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing 988 will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.
“If you have questions about this change, please contact us at 1-800-695-9016, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., or Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. You also can visit the FCC website at https:/www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline.”
Contrary to the FCC’s statement that calls made between April 24 and Oct. 24 with only seven digits will still be completed, some Kerrville-area residents and business people have reported their seven-digit calls already were not connected.
One area businessman sent a message to the Journal saying this will have a huge impact on everyone, including local businesses. He said every business will have to include the local 830-area code in every ad, flyer, church bulletin, and all letterheads and business cards; and including phone numbers for hospitals.
Bernice Fischer at Hill Country Telephone Co-op, which provides both landline and cell phone communications, said the FCC identified seven area codes within the State of Texas, and 82 across the nation, in which a local 988 prefix conflicted with the new FCC-established nationwide 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline hotline.
“Consequently, this led to the establishment of the 10-digit mandatory dialing requirements in these identified area codes,” Fischer said. “For local information, the 988 prefix identified in our 830 area code is Sabinal, Uvalde County, Texas.”
Fischer said this FCC action ties back to the “Implementation of the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018.” The establishment of “988” took place in August 2019, followed by its adoption in July 2020.
According to public FCC documents, an analysis was made of advantages and disadvantages of designating a new non-911, three-digit dialing code for the national suicide hotline.
They considered 988 because it was not currently assigned as an area code; and there were “fewer corresponding 988 central office code assignments across the U.S. than some of the other codes considered, which minimizes the number of switches that would need development work.”
Fischer said that, with this transition in October, 988 is the three-digit dialing code to access just that national suicide prevention line.
She said they called it “permissive dialing customer notice” for the six-month-plus period April to October span when, they say, both seven-digit and 10-digit dialing are available – until 10-digit dialing is mandatory.
Asked if the national suicide prevention hotline will continue to work with a 1-800 number, Fischer said yes, that calls dialed with 988 will be directed to the current number, 1-800-273-TALK. But there is no clear FCC explanation why the new 988 area code is needed, if the 1-800 number continues.
If anyone wants to address questions, comments or complaints to the FCC commissioners, the current leadership can be found on the FCC’s website, www.fcc.gov/about/over view.
And inquiries can be directed through their “inquiries” link on the website www.fcc.gov/about/contact.
Fischer did not provide any added answers to question about whether any public input was allowed in advance of this proposal and vote; whether this was a unanimous commission vote, or whether it was decided in person in Washington, D.C. or “virtually” last July in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When this reporter paid the March/April cell phone bill in person, and also asked the “senior communications specialist” in the local office about the above notice, he said he’d never seen this information before.
And the above notice has not yet appeared on the separate bill for the landline phone at home, though there’s no Windstream office in Kerrville anymore to visit to ask.
