KCSO pursuit of human smuggling convoy yields three arrests

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three individuals following a multi-county pursuit of a convoy of six vehicles believed to be engaged in human smuggling that began at the Texas-Mexico border.
“This convoy of vehicles engaged in human smuggling activities is a new level of aggression from those breaking our immigration laws,” Kerr County Sheriff Leitha said.
According to Leitha, KCSO Special Investigations Unit officers gained information about a convoy of six vehicles, which were spotted near the Texas-Mexico border.
“These vehicles were believed to be working in concert to transport illegal aliens from the Mexico border, north into the Hill Country of Texas,” Leitha said. “Four vehicles were intercepted by a KCSO SIU investigator on I-10, west of Kerrville, traveling eastbound.”
Leitha said his investigators were patrolling in unmarked vehicles.
“As several of the subjects within the vehicles began recognizing the unmarked investigators were present, they began expressing obscene gestures, as well as attempting to slow the investigator’s efforts to intervene, by using aggressive mobile boxing-in maneuvers.”
Leitha said KCSO patrol deputies joined the pursuit shortly after in marked vehicles.
“After refusing a lawful traffic stop, the suspect vehicles attempted to further evade eastbound on I-10, at speeds reaching over 125 miles per hour,” Leitha said. “At one point during the chase, one of the suspect vehicles attempted to run a KCSO SIU investigator off the road at a high rate of speed.”
Leitha said one vehicles exited the interstate at Mile Marker 524, near Comfort.
“After a brief search, the vehicle was located nearby, but not the occupants. KCSO SIU investigators and deputies handed off the pursuit to Kendall County authorities,” Leitha said. “Officers from the Boerne Police Department stopped the two remaining vehicles in Boerne without incident.”
The drivers of the two vehicles stopped in Kendall County were identified as Emmanuel Dominguez Marrero, 27, and Homero Castro, Jr., 20, Leitha said.
A passenger identified as Luis Silvapardo, 22, was found to be in possession of cocaine, Leitha said.
Marrero and Castro were each booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of human smuggling.
Silvapardo was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and one count of human smuggling and remains in custody in the Kerr County Jail pending bonds totaling $180,000.
Castro remains in custody with bonds being set at $250,000. Details on Marrero’s bonds were not available.
“This pursuit not only put our investigators and patrol deputies at high risk, but all drivers in that area of 1-10. This chase covered nearly 40 miles of interstate at speeds that would likely have been fatal had a driver lost control,” Leitha said. “We will continue to use all legal means to intercept and apprehend those engaged in human smuggling. Cases like this present a very real and unpredictable danger to the people of Kerr County and surrounding communities. I would like to express our appreciation to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Boerne Police Department, and Texas DPS Highway Patrol for their assistance.”
According to Leitha, additional charges may be added as the investigation continues, adding “as in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.