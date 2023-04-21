City Council candidates state their case

Early voting in the Kerrville City Council and Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees elections will begin next Monday at the Kathleen Cailloux Center for the Performing Arts and will run through Friday, May 5. Election day is Saturday, May 6. All voting will take place at the Cailloux Center. No other voting locations are available during this election period.
Last week the Community Journal focused our efforts on educating the voters in KISD District 2 on the two candidates, incumbent board member Jack Stevens and his challenger, Brandon Aery. We also published comments from Rolinda Schmidt who is running unopposed in District 5 (not District 1) and currently serves as the president of the KISD Board of Trustees.
This week we will highlight the four candidates for Place 1 and Place 2 on the Kerrville City Council. Incumbent Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia is being challenged by local businessman Layne Guerreiro. Place 2, an open seat, will see local veterans advocate and banker Jeff Harris and challenger political activist Barbara Ferguson face off in the race.
Place 1
Tell us about yourself…what you want the voting public to know about you, family, education, background and why you are running for this office?
Roman Garcia
I am a fourth-generation Kervillian with a love for my home and a desire for public service. I have lived in Kerrville since 2004. I am currently working toward completing college courses to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science and law and plan to attend law school. I have been an active participant in our Texas Legislature and Kerrville’s municipal government since 2016. I served on the mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and was honored to be elected by my peers as the chair of the 15-member council. I also served on a sub-committee for the development of the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan. I have volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Hill Country Youth Soccer Association, Kerrville Little League, Kerrville VA Center, Playhouse 2000, Salvation Army and UGRA. I am also involved in the children’s ministry at my church, Impact Christian Fellowship.
I have been honored to served the people of Kerrville on the City Council since May 2021. I have experience in facilitating the needs of community members, working through the budget process and developing ordinances alongside our city staff. I have studied state statutes, zoning and property regulations, contracts and financial records. I am a strong advocate for community involvement and awareness regarding city business. I encourage my constituents to contact me with questions, comments and suggestions.
I am running for re-election because the citizens of Kerrville deserve a councilman who is honest, transparent and listens to their thoughts and suggestions. I will ask the tough questions, exhibit respect and professionalism towards everyone in the community and always work hard to put the citizens of Kerrville first. I believe my actions demonstrate I have the qualities and the proven experience to continue leading our city alongside the other members of the council to address the issues facing our community.
Layng Guerreiro
My wife, Karen, and I relocated from Houston to Kerrville 10 years ago with our three children. Two are now Tivy High School alumni and one will graduate from Tivy this May. I am a graduate of Southwestern University with a degree in philosophy and was a charter member and president of the “College Republican” organization on campus, and I have voted Republican for the past 35 years. I spent 25 years in various roles as a corporate executive in finance, technology, and marketing. After moving to Kerrville, I continued consulting and founded a content marketing agency for funeral homes and cemeteries. As our children began to leave for college, Karen and I became more active in the community. Karen and others saw the need for improved animal services in Kerr County and founded a non-profit, Kerrville Pets Alive. I served on the City of Kerrville’s Public Safety Bond Committee and played a role in the successful passing of Prop. A to build a new public safety headquarters for the police, fire administration, municipal courts, information technology and to serve as an emergency operations center to support Kerrville and Kerr County. I served on as chair of the city’s Short Term Rental Committee and am currently the vice-chair of the Upper Guadalupe River Center Foundation, a non-profit raising private capital to build a $10 million public river park and community center at Nimitz Lake.
I am running for Kerrville City Council Place 1 because I believe there has been unnecessary, divisive and unproductive discourse in our local government lately. We have more issues that unite us than divide us. By working together in a positive and mutually respectful manner, the council and city staff can be more productive and solve the real problems that Kerrville families face today.
What issues facing the City of Kerrville’s leaders do you feel are the most important to be addressed by city council in the next two years, if you are elected or re-elected. How can the city address the issues? (for example: water availability, recruitment of police and fire personnel, housing).
Roman Garcia
The issues the citizens have conveyed to me that the city council should address are burdensome government regulations, the city’s vital infrastructure and our community growth.
Council has adopted various ordinances that place a burden on property owners and add workload to our city staff. The council should reduce non-essential and burdensome private property regulations and work towards adopting minimum standards with a focus on protecting the health and safety of our community members.
The condition of our city infrastructure including streets, water and sewer, continues to deteriorate. Rather than being reactive to situations where they become an emergency, the Council should focus on taking a proactive approach by working with city staff to understand the condition levels of our existing infrastructure and developing a plan to properly allocate resources to ensure we operate at the highest levels of safety and service for our citizens.
Layng Guerreiro
The three most important issues, in my opinion, are Public Safety, Affordable Housing and Controlled Growth.
Public Safety - Nothing matters more than building and maintaining a foundation of public safety and security for Kerrville. Our well-being, quality of life, and economic growth opportunities rely on strong public safety and security. We should take a comprehensive look at safety measures for our parks and river trail. The council must work together to ensure the public safety facility is built on time and within budget.
Affordable Housing - We have two cities here in Kerrville; one city of people who are mostly wealthy and retired, and the other a city of people who are just scraping by. Fixing this issue will take years. We need innovative solutions that lower housing costs while attracting new employers who offer higher-paying jobs. The city should develop a two-year plan to start addressing these issues.
Controlled Growth - We must work together to preserve that small-town feel while allowing responsible new development. Our area’s growth is only accelerating, and we need to seek public input consistently and always follow our Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan. If we don’t proactively plan for growth, we could end up overpopulated and congested like Boerne.
The City of Kerrville has embarked on upon comprehensive street maintenance and repair programs. Will you support funding the ongoing efforts to repair and maintain city streets and other infrastructure?
Roman Garcia
The city’s infrastructure is vital in providing the basic and essential services to our citizens and supporting our community growth. A recent study evaluated the pavement condition and management of roads maintained by the city and analyzed a 10-year budget plan provided by the city. The study predicted the street network will continue to deteriorate and many will not be able to be rehabilitated properly and more funding must be budgeted each year to address the issue, about twice what is projected to be budgeted. Our community deserves better. I will support additional funding for our streets and work to ensure that incurred expenses benefit our community and enhance our vital infrastructure, including streets, water and sewer.
Layng Guerreiro
Yes. We have to fund the maintenance and repair programs for the streets. An even more considerable expense will be water and sewer repairs. These are highly capital-intensive projects. The prioritization and cost estimates for each of these projects need to be validated by multiple independent experts to ensure that final decisions are made carefully and responsibly.
Briefly tell us your position or thoughts on further extension of the River Trail.
Roman Garcia
The River Trial is valuable to our community and takes advantage of the Guadalupe River, a prominent natural resource. To assist in planning future expansions, the city has adopted the River Trail Master Plan and partners with the Economic Improvement Corporation as a source of funding these quality of life projects. The Master Plan, funding availability, further community input, and priority level relative to other city projects should be taken into account when considering the next portion of the trail to undertake.
Layng Guerreiro
The River Trail is an excellent example of a quality-of-place amenity. We need to build more trails in both directions from downtown. We also should look at private funding options through trail section naming/sponsoring opportunities to accomplish this.
Addressing traffic flow and possible addition of more major arteries to help with traffic issues.
Roman Garcia
Our network of streets is essential to our daily lives, especially for business purposes. While considering methods to address traffic flow issues and increase mobility, we should be mindful of the impact this can have on our small community and residential areas. With new development comes new traffic and with more traffic comes more street maintenance. We must keep in mind that many of the city’s streets are owned by the state. We must continue to partner with TxDot to address maintenance, construction and traffic issues within their purview.
Layng Guerreiro
Our new traffic lights are equipped for synchronization programming. TxDot in San Antonio manages our traffic lights. We need a simple and easy way for citizens to report traffic issues to the city engineer so that they can submit the issue to TxDot for analysis. TxDot and our city staff meet quarterly. We should take a more proactive role in collecting the reports to optimize our lights.
Any changes or enhancements to any current city services that you may suggest?
Roman Garcia
The citizens I have talked with have expressed that their elected officials need to prioritize providing the essential services to those who live in our community over non-essential projects to attract tourists. This includes maintaining our infrastructure, enhancing our level of customer service through our various departments, and adopting reasonable regulations that are not burdensome to city staff and property owners.
Layng Guerreiro
The county recently passed a bond to build a much-needed new animal control shelter and adoption facility. However, we still need to ensure that the city and county work together to improve “animal services” for a healthy and safe animal population, not just rabies control. “Animal services” should also include more collaboration between the city and county law enforcement to share information regarding animal abuse openly. Animal cruelty is an early warning sign for spousal abuse, elder abuse or mass shootings. The city and county must work together to identify potential threats before something happens.
The efforts to grow and expand utilizing the comprehensive Kerrville 2050 plan.
Roman Garcia
Several factors must be considered when faced with decisions, including passing legislation, considering development requests, and adopting zoning regulations. While this is a long-term plan aimed at development and growth for the year 2050, we must also understand that a vision includes protecting our natural environment and providing opportunities for prosperity while preserving the small-town charm and culture of our community. The plan was not intended to be exhaustive or strictly applied. Rather it was developed to provide a framework and guide for the citizens and community leaders. It is equally important to consider the community’s desire and changing conditions as we focus on our city’s future.
Layng Guerreiro
The 2050 Plan can only work as planned if the city council and staff consistently adhere to its principles. If changes are made to the plan, there must be a clear and consistent process. A steady set of rules and plan stewardship will make our community more attractive for investment. Maintaining Kerrville’s small-town charm and natural beauty was a goal shared by all that had input into the plan. We need to do everything in our power to preserve the attributes of Kerrville and the Hill Country while carefully and responsibly managing our growth.
Place 2
Tell us about yourself…what you want the voting public to know about you, family, education, background and why you are running for this office?
Jeff Harris
I am a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served our nation for eight years. I have been a Kerrville resident for the past 17 years. I am married to Kristy, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and detective with the Kerrville Police Department, so I am involved in many veteran-related activities in our community. I have deep ties in our community and with local organizations. I am the immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Kerrville and am involved in many of the outreach programs of the club, especially related to veterans and first responders. I am currently president of the board of Hill Country Crisis Council and a director of the Hill Country Gala and an appointee by the city to the Planning and Zoning Commission. I am also honored to be a graduate of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class #36. I am a self-managed, motivated, and highly ambitious leader with a concentration on strategic implementations, relationship-building, management and continuous self-improvement. I am the Sr. Vice-President and Branch Executive for SouthStar Bank Kerrville.
I am running for City Council because I want to give back to the community that we all live in and love so much. I am accustomed to looking at financial reports, profit and loss statements, balance sheets and managing multimillion dollar budgets. I know what it takes to make a business decision and a level-headed conservative decision on how to save money.
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
I graduated from Anderson University in Indiana. I have been a resident of Kerrville since 2005. My husband and I have a blended family with four children and four grandchildren scattered across the state of Texas. With my first husband I was a partner in a Colorado residential home site development for 15 years. My experience includes land planning, plat development, financial management, homeowners association management and government compliance/ regulation.
My volunteer and community activities include leading the drive to move obscene materials from the children’s department of our city library, working to secure Operation Lone Star funds for our sheriff’s department, serving on the Kerrville Public Safety Facility Committee, speaking before City Council on water and development issues, teaching economic education in schools, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and church volunteering.
I am running for Kerrville City Council to be a voice for the citizens who overwhelmingly support the principals and freedom that have made Texas and Kerrville such a desirable place to live.
What issues facing the City of Kerrville’s leaders do you feel are the most important to be addressed by city council in the next 2 years, if you are elected. How can the city address the issues? (for example: water availability, recruitment of police and fire personnel, housing).
Jeff Harris
In my opinion, the most pressing issue facing the city’s leadership is the fact that we have an inadequate amount of affordable housing in Kerrville. This one problem stands out more than any other. It is our city’s most critical issue. During the recent Kerrville Economic Summit, the report showed that we are 3,300 housing units short. There must be a short-term goal with a long-term solution to obtaining housing for our workforce employees. When employees live in the community and spend their money in the community, they become part of the enrichment of our community, and everyone benefits. Housing will also help address another issue related to public safety and first responders. We must give our local first responders the resources and facilities they require to do their jobs effectively, which will, in turn, benefit all the citizens of Kerrville, enhancing the daily quality of life that we all enjoy. We must find an affordable way for our employees to have the means and methods to live locally.
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
Some of the realities of our city are not what we want to hear. I am running to help our citizens, not myself, so here are the issues as I see them: First, protecting our city by upholding the values of faith, family and freedom that have made our community the place we all want to live. This includes moving obscene materials to protect children in our public library, protecting property rights and personal freedom and stopping governmental overreach and excessive taxation. Secondly, address water supply and safety. We must be transparent about the status of our water supply and prioritize increasing our access to new sources. Our water supply issues have resulted in levels of dangerous chemicals that have violated state standards repeatedly over many years. We must insist the city fix this issue. It is time to put all the “nice to have” projects on hold while we solve the “must have” safer water issue.
Editor’s note
The City of Kerrville issued a statement on Monday saying this claim is misleading and likely derived from public notices from years past.
The last three regulatory tests performed by the State of Texas have shown the city’s drinking water system exceeds state safety guidelines. For more information go to www.kerrvilletx.gov.
The City of Kerrville has embarked on upon comprehensive street maintenance and repair programs. Will you support funding the ongoing efforts to repair and maintain city streets and other infrastructure?
Jeff Harris
I absolutely support the ongoing efforts to improve our city streets and infrastructure. Through the leadership of the past city council, some still sitting members, and the leadership of Mayor Blackburn, 71 percent of the city streets that needed repair were repaired. Undoubtedly, more streets need attention and certain parts of the city infrastructure. Growth is inevitable so we must prepare for it to the best of our ability. Throughout the city there are certain sections of water and sewer lines that need to be replaced. Our fantastic city staff works diligently daily to ensure that our city’s infrastructure is maintained property, reasonably and budgeted.
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
Street and infrastructure (including water) maintenance has been postponed and deferred for years resulting in the backlog we now face. Fixing these problems is the job of city government and we must focus all efforts there. Our $100 million dollar debt is going to make that difficult. We just gave the city a 20-percent increase in revenue with the 2023 tax increase. City government must now tighten its belt, as all of us have been doing, avoid costly public/private partnerships, and “wish list” items in order to get the job done.
Briefly tell us your position or thoughts on further extension of the River Trail.
Jeff Harris
The River Trail is a beautiful attribute of our city. Many citizens utilize the River Trail, as well as visitors to Kerrville and numerous charitable events and sporting events throughout the year use the trail system. The extension of the trail can and will only benefit our beautiful city.
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
As much as I like the River Trail, funding for it should be delayed until water supply issues are addressed and we are caught up with street maintenance and repairs.
Addressing traffic flow and possible addition of more major arteries to help with traffic issues.
Jeff Harris
Kerrville only owns and maintains a few lights in town. All others are managed and controlled by TxDot out of San Antonio. The city staff is working diligently with TxDot engineers to develop a solution to make our traffic flow more fluidly through town.
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
We should pursue any TxDot funding and assistance that might be available to expand or add to current arteries. We must limit development if we cannot provide the necessary roads and water for additional people. The city’s obligation is to current citizens first.
Any changes or enhancements to any current city services that you may suggest.
Jeff Harris
The city staff is looking to the future. Our leadership team, department heads and staff all work together with the best interest of our city and citizens. Numerous improvements and enhancements to our city services and protection have already been put in place by current staff and administration such as body-worn cameras for police officers and tasers to allow officers another tool to protect themselves and the residents of Kerrville. The latest addition to the police department is the new K9 officer and handler. These items protect us and make Kerrville a better place to live.
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
We need to look at how we can be more efficient with tax dollars. High taxes have led to high housing costs and we cannot continue government growth at the expense of our working families.
The city’s efforts to grow and expand utilizing the comprehensive Kerrville 2050 plan
Jeff Harris
The Kerrville 2050 Plan has been referred to as one of the most comprehensive plans for city management and growth that several people have read. The 2050 Plan is a wonderful guide put together by numerous community leaders, our citizens and city staff to maintain the integrity of Kerrville. I have complete faith in the leadership of Kerrville’s city staff and the direction of the 2050 Plan for the future and betterment of our community.
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
The city must be careful not to use the 2050 plan as an excuse for spending and unsustainable development. We have gone through a huge economic transition since the plan was adopted. We must face the realities of our current situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.