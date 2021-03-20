Mail ballot requests due by April 20

Local voters who qualify and would like to cast their ballots by mail in the City of Kerrville or City of Ingram elections must submit an application for their ballots no later than April 20, according to Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar Bob Reeves.
Both elections to select new leaders for city governments are set for May 1, 2021. The City of Kerrville election will seat Councilmember Place 1 and Councilmember Place 2, while the City of Ingram election will elect three council members.
The Kerr County Elections Office started accepting requests for ballots by mail at the first of the year and will continue through April 20 only.
Someone who wants to cast their ballot using the regular U.S. mail must meet one of the following qualifications:
• 65 years of age or older;
• Disabled;
• Confined to jail (but eligible);
• Qualified to vote, but who expects to be absent from the county on election day or during the early, in-person voting, April 19-27.
Those who choose to vote by mail are reminded that they must send their ballots so that they are received by 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, if they are not postmarked; or, by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3, if they are postmarked.
“It’s important to note that a voter can hand in their own ballot only on the actual election day – Saturday, May 1, 2021 – at the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office, 700 Main Street, Suite 124, Kerrville, TX 78028,” Reeves said.
Voters may make inquiries for a ballot by mail by calling the Kerr County Elections Office at 830-792-2242 or by writing to:
Bob Reeves, Kerr County
Tax Assessor-Collector
Attn: Elections Department
700 Main Street Ste. 124
Kerrville, TX 78028
More information about elections in Kerr County is available on the county’s website at: https://www. co.kerr.tx.us/elections.
For more information on the City of Kerrville Election and candidates, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.
For more information on the City of Ingram Election and candidates, voters may log onto www.cityofingram.com.
