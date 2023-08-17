Center for Fitness celebrating 49 years, multiple events planned

Celebrating 49 years in business in Kerrville this August, Center for Fitness owners Eddie Sears and his daughter Kathy Sears Hall have big plans for the anniversary celebration. This is the 24th year for the fitness center at its present location on Water Street.
“A small business like ours can’t survive and thrive for that long without an amazing staff and the support of our extended family of members,” said Eddie Sears, whose late wife Gail Sears opened the business at its first location on Myrta Street on Aug. 2, 1974.
Several planned special events for the month will be highlighted the week of Aug. 14, when the Center for Fitness family of members bring non-perishable food items. They will be divided and delivered to the St. Vincent de Paul and Christian Assistance Ministry food banks. Monetary donations will also be accepted during the week.
“Our commitment to our community has always been part of the mission of the Center for Fitness with both the employees and the members,” Kathy Sears Hall said. In July a pet food drive at the center brought in 344 pounds of dry pet food, 30 cans of pet food and $1,600 in monetary donations for Kerrville Pets Alive.
“Mama started exercising while I was still in high school. I went off to college, had a career as an accounting director for a major oil and gas company living in Dallas, Houston, and then retired from the company while in Atlanta, Ga. My husband and I got married in 1987 and we had already decided we were going to move back to Kerrville when we retired,” Hall said.
“My husband loved this area and we actually purchased property here two years after we married, with the plan to retire here in mind. In 2007 we did just that,” Hall added.
When she arrived back home, she got involved with her parents in the Center for Fitness as a certified personal trainer. In 2010 Gail Sears passed away and Eddie and Kathy pledged to honor Gail’s memory by keeping the center open and thriving.
“Daddy always felt this center was Mama’s dream, not for her own satisfaction, but to help the community be healthier, and so now her legacy lives on,” Hall said.
Hall said they have such a committed longtime staff that they agreed after Gail’s death they could keep the center going as a team “even though people came to the center because of her.”
“We have people of all ages come to the fitness center, but our specialty is providing for active seniors or seniors who want to become more active. Our equipment and training programs are better suited for older clients. They tell us they are very comfortable here because they don’t have to compete with one another like in so many other facilities,” Hall added.
Eddie Sears previously owned the Eddie Sears Grocery and Market in Ingram (Ingram Grocery today). In 1991 he was approached by Whayne Moore, owner of Heart of the Hills Girls Camp, and asked if he was interested in selling the store and he accepted the offer.
Gail was already established in the successful fitness business, so he joined her in the company. The story to their success began with a gift in the late 1960’s that led to their success today.
In 1968 a friend, Jack McBride, co-owner of the Rio Vista Camps, gave Eddie a copy of Dr. Kenneth Cooper’s book “Aerobics,” the world’s most popular physical fitness program. Cooper was a famous fitness instructor known worldwide at that time and lived in Dallas.
“This really works, try it for 90 days,” McBride inscribed inside the book’s cover.
Eddie said he never read the book himself, but Gail read it and told him, “We gotta meet Cooper.”
“Big doors swing on little hinges and this little book started it all. Here we are today with this business,” Eddie Sears added, holding up the book he was given so many years ago.
They traveled to Dallas and met Kenneth Cooper and learned about his training program and the rest of the story is history, according to Eddie. Gail studied extensively at Cooper’s Institute for Aerobic Research in Dallas and then brought what she learned home to Kerrville to share.
She began by holding weekend fitness seminars at Camp Waldemar. By the late 1970s Gail had gained sponsorship from the City of Kerrville and their parks and recreation department and she began conducting exercise classes in the old municipal auditorium, now the Cailloux Center for the Performing Arts. She began training other instructors and soon added a water aerobics program at both the municipal and Riverhill pools.
In 1993 she opened “Gail’s Aerobic Lifestyle” at 623 Myrta Street. She added exercise equipment and increased the number of classes offered at the venue. Enrollment steadily grew and a dedicated clientele followed her for several years.
On Aug. 2, 1999, the current location of the Center for Fitness officially opened. The 10,000 square foot facility continues to offer a full line of aerobic and strengthening equipment, plus an indoor lap pool and warm therapy pool. Dr. Kenneth Cooper was the guest speaker at the grand opening of the facility.
In 2000 Gail added Pilates to the center’s programming and that spurred the addition of a second building known as the Center 2 adjacent to the original Water Street building. Today both Pilates and yoga classes are held in that separate facility.
Classes now offered at the fitness center include cardio aquatics, flex and stretch, aqua aerobics, water walking, power aquatics, and Zumba in addition to the Pilates and yoga classes. The popular “water babies” program for children is available year around and when school starts youth swim teams use the pool for practice after school.
In May 2022 physical therapists from Peterson Health began using the pool for therapy sessions. Persons needing physical therapy must register with Peterson Health, but the therapy sessions are in the pool at the Center for Fitness.
“Peterson physical therapists offer services here three to four days a week. We are not sure yet what the recent closing of the pool at the Ambulatory Care Center will mean for our business,” Hall said last Friday.
Currently, in addition to Hall, there are four other personal trainers on staff, 10 fitness trainers and nine other staff members.
“Membership at the Center for Fitness has grown back to the pre-COVID level or more,” Hall added.
For more information on the Center for Fitness or membership requirements to join the fitness center family, call (830) 257-7070 or check the website at www.thecenterforfitness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.