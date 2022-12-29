Paying it forward to other kids

A simple act of kindness more than six years ago impacted young Evie Garrett so much that she has spent her time trying to pay-it-forward by helping other children.
Garrett was just 9 years old when she was admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center with a bone infection.
“She had an infection in her right growth plate,” Evie’s mother, Amanda Garrett, said. “It was very scary for all of us.”
It was on Evie’s second day in the hospital that Lisa Winters, former director of marketing and community relations for Peterson Health, presented her with a Build-A-Bear that Evie named “BABS.”
“When I got BABS, I was here at the Peterson hospital,” Evie said. “I was super sick and when Ms. Lisa (Winters) gave me the bear, I was super happy and excited. She (BABS) kept me super safe and comforted while I was in the hospital and during surgeries. She still goes to the doctors’ appointments with me now.”
Evie was transported by a Kerrville Fire Department ambulance to a San Antonio hospital for further care and has endured numerous surgeries, but said she still relies on BABS for comfort.
Since that time, she has endured many surgeries and continued care.
“She’s doing great now,” Amanda said. “But, we just don’t know if anything will show up in the future.”
Once Evie was well enough, she created the nonprofit “EV’s Bears for Boo Boos” to raise funds to be able to donate Build-A-Bears to the hospitals that treated her, adding the Kerrville Fire Department this year for use in ambulances.
Her efforts have spanned the last six years.
In each box, Evie places a personal letter from her, sharing her story and offering prayers for the future recipients of the individual bears.
Evie and her crew delivered 60 Build-A-Bears to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, 30 to PRMC and this year added a delivery of 20 bears to the Kerrville Fire Department Central Fire Station.
“My older daughter works for the Kerrville Fire Department and suggested we add the bears to the ambulances,” Amanda said. “So, Evie puts a letter in each box. She tells them that she had her “BABS’ when she had to ride in the ambulance and that she hopes the bear will comfort the child that gets it on their trip.”
Evie’s handwritten letter reads:
“Hello friend, my name is Evie Garrett and I am 16 years old! About 6 years ago I was put into the hospital for a bone infection. While I was there, I was gifted a Build-A-Bear that I named BABS. She went with me everywhere and kept me really good company! I felt so safe when I had BABS with me, so when I got out of the hospital, I decided to pay it forward and help other kids feel how I felt in a really hard time of my life! I had to ride in an ambulance from Kerrville to San Antonio, and I remember seeing a tub of stuffed animals to keep kids comforted during their ride, so I thought it would be cool to put some of my bears in the ambulance to ride along! I would love to hear your story and maybe see a few pictures! You can DM me on Facebook at EV’s Bears for Boo Boo’s or e-mail me at evsbearsforbooboos@gmail.com. I hope you enjoy your bear and it keeps you great comfort! You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers! Your friend, Evie Garrett.”
Even after all she has been through herself, Evie is still thinking of others, knowing first-hand how scary it can be to need medical care.
“I wanted to pay-it-forward and make other kids feel safe and comforted like I did, Evie said.
The donation of the bears is appreciated.
“This means the world to not only our facility, but also to the kids in our community,” Dustin English, PRMC Director of Emergency Department, said. “We also put on a toy drive every year for the hospital to help give back to the community, so it’s amazing to watch the kid’s faces when they get to come and pick out a toy when they are not feeling so well. I think it is absolutely amazing that Evie wants to give back to the place where her journey started. She has a golden heart and it’s absolutely amazing to witness.”
Amanda said she is proud of her daughter’s kindness, saying she looks forward to delivering the bears every year.
This year, however, Amanda said the supply was limited, so she and Evie will go back to Build-A-Bear in February.
“They couldn’t get us as much as we wanted this time, so we raised enough for 100 more bears we plan to get in February and deliver around Valentine’s Day,” Amanda said.
Amanda said Evie has enough surplus funds from this year’s fundraiser to order another 100 bears.
