Joint training

With a commitment to protecting the community and a unique opportunity to conduct active shooter training, all local first responder agencies partnered with Kerrville Independent School District officials to facilitate the most comprehensive operation to date on the campus of the former Hal Peterson Middle School last week.
Participating agencies included members of the Kerrville Fire Department, Kerrville Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff's Office, KISD, Texas Parks & Wildlife and local constables.
KFD Lt. Monty Johnson is also an adjunct instructor for ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) who has been teaching the Active Attack Integrated Response program for four years. The AAIR curriculum is designed to improve the integration between law enforcement, fire departments, dispatchers and emergency medical services in the event of an active attack or shooter event.
Johnson, along with retired KFD firefighter Kirk Scheel, work together to provide the training, he said.
Johnson said the school shooting in Columbine, Colo. was the genesis of the ALERRT program as a way for first responders to enhance their training to include medical attention for victims simultaneously with neutralizing the threat.
"Back then, the training was for the first guys on the scene to set up a perimeter, protect those outside of the situation and call SWAT," Johnson said. "But it takes the SWAT guys a while to get there."
According to Johnson, three law enforcement officers in San Marcos began the ALERRT program and curriculum in an effort to protect and save individuals inside the threat area. Today, ALERRT is a line item for training for the State of Texas and the original founders now partner with Texas State University to operate the program.
Johnson said he has been working to bring the training to Kerrville, but COVID issues put a pause on his plans.
Johnson said researchers at Texas State University provide data to ALERRT to help formulate curriculum.
"Since 2000, there have been over 400 active shooter, active attack events and they provide ALERRT the data of each of those events and training is based on those statistics," Johnson said.
With the sale of the former HPMS property and planned demolition scheduled, J.R. Ramon Demolition, who is charged with tearing down the old school, offered the property to first responders for use as a training site.
Johnson said while he and members of KPD have been meeting regularly over the past few years as part of a City of Kerrville Active Threat Committee, however, with the opportunity to utilize the vacant school property, Johnson said it was perfect timing to include all agencies.
Johnson said he and Scheel joined forces with KPD's Lt. Jonathan Cline and KCSO's Lt. Scott Gaige to begin planning the curriculum and interactive scenario training.
"The goal of this training is to get all of the agencies in one place, learning the same techniques and procedures, with the goal of stopping the killing, stopping the dying, and performing rapid casualty evacuation and to eliminate the threat and have injured cared for and/or transported within 20 minutes," Johnson said.
The training began with classroom instruction and then moved to the former HPMS site for interactive, scenario-based operations.
While the specifics of the operations were not shared, Johnson said police, fire and EMS were taught methods and procedures to achieve the object to "Stop the killing. Stop the dying," while also rapidly attending to and evacuating the wounded.
"I've been traveling around the country teaching this program and it's awesome to be able to bring it home," Johnson said. "I'm passionate about this and it's personal to me. We actually had an AAIR class scheduled, but COVID canceled it, so it's been a long time coming to get here. Our law enforcement is good at what they do. They stop the bad guy from hurting people. We (KFD) are good at what we do. We take care of people. So us working together to accomplish both things is how we save as many lives as possible."
According to Johnson, approximately 150 first responders total attended training last Tuesday and Thursday.
Each session was designed as a one-day class.
Johnson said KPD's Detective James Machetta and Officer Ryan Butler recently obtained certification from ALERRT as instructors and were an integral part of the training being successful last week.
Johnson, who has been working alongside local law enforcement from both the city and the county for about 25 years with KFD, said he was proud to be able to help bring the training to Kerrville and Kerr County and was equally proud of the effort and response of all who participated in last week's tactical training.
As examples, Johnson used the Dallas police officer shooting in 2016, where five police officers were killed, and the more recent Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
"When something like that happens, law enforcement officers from all over will respond," Johnson said. "When the Dallas shooting happened, I know law enforcement officers that drove two hours to get there and help. In Uvalde, there were 400 officers on scene and most were not from Uvalde. So, the key is to have unified training for all first responders to ensure the best outcome for everyone."
Part of the training, Johnson said, includes basic medical procedures for law enforcement on the scene of a mass casualty event, to include utilizing tourniquets to stop the bleeding.
In addition to praising participants, Johnson said he was most appreciative of the support given by KPD Chief Chris McCall, KFD Chief Eric Maloney, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust, as well as the generous gesture by J.R. Ramon Demolition to allow the facility to be used for training.
McCall and Maloney attended both days of training, monitoring the operation in the mobile Incident Command Center, which was set up in the former HPMS parking lot.
In this center were dedicated dispatchers, who were integral in the training.
"I think it is very important to work with our partners in the community. We had this opportunity when Ramon company allowed us to utilize this site, so all of those things aligned and I think it is important for us to train as if it is a real-world incident, and in a real-world incident you would have police, sheriff and fire all showing up at different times," McCall said. "Normally, you train within your department on how you are going to do things and when you get into a real-world situation, you may do things different that your sister agency or brother agency and having this opportunity put everybody on the same sheet of music for such an important topic to be covered and we couldn't miss that opportunity."
McCall said Johnson, Scheel, Gaige, Machete and Butler did an excellent job of organizing and carrying out the classroom and interactive portion of the training.
Both days, McCall said, the response to each scenario improved as the day went on, which was the purpose of the training ... to introduce unfamiliar threats to police officers, firefighters and medics and have them become proficient at the response by day’s end.
"On Tuesday, as they were running their scenarios, myself, Chief Maloney, Wade Ivy from the schools (KISD Assistant Superintendent), Chief Deputy Cris Lalonde and Dub Thomas with the sheriff's department were in here (incident command center)," McCall said. "Basically, as they were running their scenario, we would say, 'What if this was Tivy High High School, what would it look like to us from a command perspective?'"
McCall said all of them then discussed the situational awareness needed for each KISD campus.
"We discussed where we would set up command, where we could have helicopters land and where we could set up equipment ... just working through some of those things. Heaven forbid anything like that happened, but if it did, we would have in our mind what would work for each location," McCall said. "This really allowed us to look at things through different lenses and work through some things. Wade Ivy brought up some things we haven't thought of. For instance, once we have the shooter in custody and the injured out, how are we going to evacuate the school? We know that's the next step, but how do we set up transportation? How do we set up secure areas to move people through?"
Ivy, who was also in attendance on Thursday, said KISD officials spent the summer working on a campus safety improvements, which included a detailed plan for evacuating students should the need occur.
"We developed a plan for mass evacuation over the summer and, while we hope we never need it, parents should know that in an emergency situation, KISD and KPD will post details where to go to reunite with your child," Ivy said.
Unified command, McCall said, is key to a smooth operation, which is what he, Maloney, Lalonde and Ivy worked on last week.
Maloney said plans and procedures currently exist to open the city's Emergency Operation Center (support for Incident Command Center) within 15 minutes of such an emergency, to include law enforcement, Peterson Health, KFD and EMS.
“The goal of this exercise was to provide the basic knowledge and skills for a joint police, fire and EMS response to an active shooter,” Maloney said. “Lt. Johnson instructed a three-hour in-house training course for each shift that provided the foundation of a joint active threat response. We also wanted to evaluate the Joint emergency management response to an active threat with all public safety agencies to include KISD,” Maloney said. “I am honored to be a part of such an amazing public safety community. We will continue to work together, not in silos, to keep our citizens, children, and community safe. This multi-jurisdictional and multi-discipline response improved our capacity and ability to response to active threats. Emergency Management will continue to tabletop these scenarios with KISD from the Active Threat to the reunification of students.”
Gaige assisted with the training curriculum concentrating most of his efforts on creating realistic, interactive active shooter scenarios.
“Lt. Jonathan Cline (KPD) and I ran the operations on how the training scenarios were going to go,” Gaige said. “We critiqued the response after each scenario to improve on the next one.”
Gaige explained how important it was to have the scenarios conducted in a realistic manner, highlighting the use of civilian role-players, who served as victims and suspects.
“The civilian role-players were given a script and a role that they would play,” Gaige said. “The instructors made sure the role-players stuck to the script.”
Gaige said the two-day instructional process was beneficial to all who participated, none more so than patrol officers who have not had advanced tactical training as part of the KPD Special Operation Unit or the KCSO Special Response Team.
“We realize that if such an event were to happen, one of the first on scene will most likely be a patrol officer and everyone is going to respond,” Gaige said. “So, this training helps us get the opportunity for all departments to learn to work together … just basic tactics and protocols that we need to do, even though we are from different departments, working together.”
Gaige said he was very pleased with the results of the training and is encouraged that all who participated benefitted from the experience.
“We started out in the classroom, learning basic fundamentals and it feels like a crawl and we get out here and your very first scenario is kind of your speed walk,” Gaige said.
The training included a set of six scenarios, all in different locations on the former Hal Peterson Middle School property and each with different details, so that the officers were entering a new situation each time.
“We look at this as communication. We’ve identified some shortfalls in communication through this process, most of that is our radio systems,” Gaige said. “As the city and county move to improve radio systems, it will improve greatly.”
Overall, Gaige said he has no doubt that any officer or firefighter that participated in last week’s training will feel more confident should an active shooter or mass casualty event occur.
