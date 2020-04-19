Vehicle crashes into Walgreens, injuries reported

Kerrville Fire Department EMS crews responded to a vehicle vs. building accident at Walgreens Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Kerrville Police Department is investigating the accident.
At least one person was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center.
More details will be reported when made available.
