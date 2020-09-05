Peterson Health staff finding ‘new normal’

Some parts of the daily operation at Peterson Regional Medical Center and its various facilities are moving closer to what used to be “normal,” based on improvements in the COVID-19 situation.
Visitors to hospitalized
patients
The Peterson Hospital administration and staff previously set a “no visitors” policy for hospitalized patients, out of an abundance of caution to prevent added infections among those whose health might already be compromised, and the PRMC staff.
The only exceptions through that time has included very limited visitation for new mothers in labor in the Women’s Place maternity ward, for patients considered “end of life” cases, and for patients who need the aid of “sitters” to help in their day-to-day care.
Peterson Health spokesperson Lisa Winters said this restriction created the most divisive discussion among the Peterson staff and leadership over the past weeks, and the most unhappy and sometimes angry reactions from area residents, who weren’t allowed to visit loved ones in the hospital.
Last week the decision was made that as of Tuesday, Sept. 1, one visitor per patient per day per facility will be allowed, with required face masks and other sanitizing measures.
That means not only the admitted patients can have one visitor per day, but those entering the Emergency Room for care can be accompanied by one person. And patients with appointments in the Ambulatory Care Center for radiology or a colonoscopy or lab work or other procedures can be accompanied by one family member, friend or caregiver into the building.
Winters said people were upset at the no-visitor restriction and being told they had to wait in their vehicle in the parking lot, in some cases. But the prevailing policy until now was based on how to best prevent virus infections inside the hospital and among the staff and patients who needed to be there for treatment.
COVID Hotline
The COVID Hotline set up to give area residents a direct telephone link to a registered nurse will still be available.
But the hours are changed to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A registered nurse will still answer the calls during those hours, when people call 896-4200 and choose Option 1.
Any calls made to the hotline after hours and on weekends will allow people to leave a message, and those calls will be returned by Monday afternoons.
Winters said as they have tracked the numbers and timing of calls to the hotline over the past weeks, the volume of calls has dropped.
Testing
Testing area residents for the virus has been offered at the Peterson Outreach Clinic, 1740 Junction Hwy., (SH 27 West) seven days a week until now.
Testing for the virus will now be done Monday through Friday only; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elective surgeries
Winters said, months ago, in the early spring, hospital staff and area specialists stopped “elective surgeries” such as joint replacements for a short time.
But those resumed under safety limits based on the numbers of COVID cases in Kerrville and Kerr County. So Kerr County was not as affected as other counties in the state.
“But we found people were waiting longer to come to the ER or to keep hospital appointments. We don’t want them to delay their medical care, for things such as joint replacements or colonoscopies,” Winters said. “Those patients are all tested for COVID about a month before their assigned appointments, to be sure.”
Gift Shop, volunteers
Winters said also as of Sept. 1, some hospital volunteers will return to work at PRMC, including to help re-open the hospital Gift Shop. She said someone promised cookies for that celebration.
And on Sept. 8, at 4:30 p.m., the hospital staff plans a party in the main hospital near the Gift Shop and Bistro, to celebrate the re-opened services and to make announcements about some recent awards.
Winters said two new members of the Peterson Health hospital board also will be introduced, Sylvia Fritz-Dobbs and Tom Houdeshell.
Other milestones
Winters said the PRMC leadership continued operations through the pandemic with no staff furloughs.
And recently they completed outfitting the entire staff of about 1,500 with new, individually fitted safety masks.
“We ordered more, to sell in the Gift Shop, too,” Winters said.
