‘Works We Love’ opens Nov. 5 at MOWA

If you grew up in the 40s, 50s, or 60s, chances are you remember being glued to the TV set watching Red Ryder and his trusty sidekick, Little Beaver.
This wholesome show was based on the work of painter/cartoonist Fred Harman, who created the memorable characters back in 1940. Harman was the genius who captured loyal followers of the Red Ryder comic strip for 25 years, during which time it was published in 750 newspapers and reached 40 million readers.
The Museum of Western Art will entice you to relive those past moments as it opens a special salute to Harman on Saturday, Nov. 5 with “Works We Love Featuring Fred Harman.”
Darrell Beauchamp, executive director of the museum, says, “We’ve always been proud to own original Fred Harman art, and we’re delighted to showcase it for the public to enjoy.”
The exhibit, which will be held in the Kieckhefer Gallery, will include 17 of Harman’s original works including 10 oils, one watercolor and one pastel. In addition, one of the original Fred Harman BB Guns, a .177 Caliber BB with a steel smooth bore barrel, 650-shot capacity and 350-feet-per-second maximum velocity will be on display. Self-guided panels will provide visitors with a capsule of Harman's life and career.
Harman’s Career
Fred Charles Harman II was born on Feb. 9, 1902 in St. Joseph Mo. He considered himself a self-taught artist for the most part, but his eye for dramatic perspective and authentic details sharpened at age 20 when he worked alongside a young Walt Disney as an animator at the Kansas City Film Ad Company.
The two talents collaborated in business for a while, although the venture ultimately failed. Fred went on to other things, and of course we know which path Walt Disney blazed. In 1933, Harman created Bronc Peeler, his first comic strip, based on a red-haired cowboy who works on a ranch in Colorado alongside his rough, mustached but slow-witted sidekick, Coyote Pete. The strip ran from 1934-1938 with marginal success, but Harman’s future changed during a trip to New York in 1938 when he met with publisher/licensing guru Stephen Slesinger.
This meeting turned into Harman’s next job, which took a year of development and strategic planning before the fictionalized cowboy, Red Ryder, and his trusted "little buddy," Little Beaver were introduced to the general public. Within a year of the 1940 Red Ryder launch, this heroic character became a household name. The Red Ryder comic strip, which was syndicated in newspapers worldwide, spawned into illustrated novels, radio shows and movies, and savvy merchandising appealed to every kid who begged for Red Ryder lunch boxes, pencil cases, wallets, camping gear, clothing and more. Red Ryder was all the rage for decades and, despite the end of the strip in 1965, his popularity continued for decades. Collectors still covet Red Ryder memorabilia.
Cowboy Artist
Harman was one of the original members (but not a founding member – he missed the first planning meeting) of the Cowboy Artists of America in 1965. His paintings were included in the first annual exhibition of the Cowboy Artists of America on Sept. 9, 1966 at the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City. During his storied career, one honor he was said to cherish was being one of only 75 white men in history to be adopted into the Navajo Nation. Harman moved to Albuquerque after he retired and died in 1872. He is buried in Pagosa Springs, Colo., the rural town where he grew up.
“Works We Love Featuring Fred Harman” will be on exhibit until April 15, 2023. Showing in the museum’s other galleries during that time will be works from our permanent collection, including paintings and bronzes from many of the highest talents in the western art genre.
The Museum of Western Art is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 1550 Bandera Highway. (830) 896 2553 www.museumofwesternart.com.
