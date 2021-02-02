Shortly after the much-anticipated CodeRed alert went out to Kerr County residents about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, local citizens were having trouble making an appointment to receive the vaccine.
The alert indicated vaccines were available to Tier 1B, which includes residents over the age of 65, and would be administered by H-E-B at a vaccination clinic at First United Methodist Church.
We have received reports of citizens not finding availability using the online H-E-B scheduler and being told no vaccines were available when calling the Vaccine Hotline for H-E-B.
Looking for answers, we were able to speak with an H-E-B Vaccine Hotline representative who explained the situation.
"We do not know how many vaccines we are going to get at each location, but as soon as they arrive, we will open up appointment slots until they are filled," he said.
According to the representative, the slots fill fast.
"We had one store receive 500 vaccines and those appointments were filled in six minutes," he added.
In Kerrville, we are not sure how many doses of the vaccine were received locally, but we can confirm that all slots were filled for today's quantity.
"Citizens should log onto the scheduler multiple times per day and continue to hit refresh," the hotline worker said. "As vaccines arrive, those appointment slots will open."
The H-E-B Vaccine Scheduler is located online at www.heb.com/vaccine.
For residents without access to the internet, a toll-free number has been established. That number is 1-800-811-8620.
"Residents can call every hour to check availability," he said.
Using the H-E-B Vaccine Scheduler tool, local residents can make appointments in Kerrville or any surrounding area that shows availability.
This is the first opportunity in Kerrville for non-healthcare citizens to receive the vaccine, which is currently only being administered by H-E-B Pharmacy. As more doses arrive, the appointment slots will be announced.
We will provide more details when available.
