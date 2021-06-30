Pat Green to headline Hill Country Gala

A “Here’s to the Heroes Hill Country Gala” kickoff event held Saturday evening at the Weston House on the campus of Schreiner University delivered big news to a small gathering regarding a planned Veterans’ Day event planned for Nov. 11 at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Toby Appleton, president of the Hill Country Gala Board of Directors, as well as Marketing & Communications Manager for Schreiner University, began by explaining that the inaugural Hill Country Gala was held in 2019, but COVID-19 restrictions required cancellation of the 2020 event.
“We raised $35,000 for the Wounded Warriors Project at that event (2019) and learned a lot about how to improve it,” Appleton said. “We were not able to host the event last year, so a small group of us got together at the first of this year to determine how we could go forward.”
According to Appleton, the board decided to improve the gala by first signing a headline artist and expanding the distribution of the proceeds to include local organizations.
“The evening will consist of a gourmet steak dinner, wine and bourbon pulls, and an exclusive performance by none other than Pat Green,” Appleton said. “Our goal is to have everyone who attends this gala feel like they received value for their hard-earned dollars.”
So, Appleton said, the concentration on the event will be the entertainment, food and experience, with the hope of tripling their net proceeds to help local veterans.
“Earlier this year, our board decided to change our bylaws to allow us to benefit local veteran nonprofit organizations,” Appleton said. “We feel Hill Country Gala can provide valuable resources to these organizations and directly benefit veterans right here in our own communities.”
Appleton said he was proud to support Wounded Warrior Project, but is very excited to be able to help veterans at home in Kerr County.
“Many of these men and women made a voluntary choice to serve this country,” Appleton said. “They each wrote a blank check to the American people and it is our duty to do everything in our power to take care of them when they come home or their service is completed.”
Appleton, a 21-year retired U.S. Army veteran, said he knows first-hand the difficulties active military personnel and veterans face while serving and after their service is completed.
“Financial, medical, emotional, mental, physical, educational and spiritual support is needed for these great warriors that have put their comfort and safety aside for the beacon of freedom,” Appleton said. “Not all veterans have obvious or visible needs. Many of these veterans have invisible wounds or scars … some of which can spiral out of control leading to substance abuse, spousal abuse, trouble getting or keeping a job, social anxiety and unfortunately even suicide.”
Appleton then shared that he had struggles of his own after leaving the Army.
“I know firsthand some of the difficulty veterans can face trying to get help and the impact that help can have,” Appleton said. “However, my story is insignificant when compared to the issues some of my brothers and sisters are dealing with.”
For these reasons, Appleton said, the Hill Country Gala Board expanded their efforts to include local veterans.
Dubbed a “Sponsor Appreciation and Kick Off Party,” Appleton announced Schreiner University has agreed to once again be the title sponsor for the event.
Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick said sponsoring such an event, one that is dedicated to serving veterans, was a natural fit for Schreiner.
“We are absolutely delighted and honored to get to be a continuing sponsor of the Hill Country Gala,” McCormick said. “You know, service to veterans is really in the DNA of Schreiner University.”
McCormick pointed out that the university’s founder, Capt. Charles Schreiner, was a military veteran and began the school as a military academy in Schreiner Institute.
“We don’t have documentation of this, but we can certainly surmise, that he wanted to create it (Schreiner Institute) in this image of service,” McCormick said. “As a soldier himself, that character, that discipline, that commitment, that grit, that resilience was really the bedrock of what Capt. Schreiner wanted to achieve when he created this institution. And these characteristics are still central to our to our mission today.”
Sean Morgan, regional director for the Wounded Warrior Project, was also on hand to commemorate the money raised in 2019 and to say a few words on behalf of the local effort to assist veterans.
Morgan said he was part of the planning for the 2019 event and said he is pleased to learn that the effort will continue on behalf of local veterans.
“This past year has been hard on everyone, but we still provided programs and services in-person and virtually to veterans and their families across the country and around the world,” Morgan said. “Thank you for your continued support of the Wounded Warrior Project. We look forward to the event again in November.”
The Hill Country Gala will be a black-tie event, with tables and sponsorships now being sold.
To learn more about Hill Country Gala, purchase a table for the event or to donate, go to www.hillcountrygala.com or email info@hillcountrygala.com."
