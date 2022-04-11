Kerrville Public School Foundation recently announced its newest program, the “KPSF Shining Stars Award of Excellence.”
Shining Stars are Kerrville Independent School District employees who exemplify excellence by their dedication and contributions toward shaping students and building a better school district. They are everyday heroes who make a difference and impact lives.
KPSF welcomes Shining Star nominations of Kerrville ISD employees for the 2021-22 school year. Employees who receive this award will be honored and recognized in August 2022 and will receive a monetary reward.
Any KISD employee with the exception of administrators can be nominated for the award by their peers, KISD parents, students, or members of the general public. Full guidelines for nominating are listed in the Shining Stars nomination form.
A selection committee composed of KPSF Board of Director members will review the applications and select the award recipients.
As of April 1, 2022, nomination forms are available at school campuses and online at the KPSF website, www.kpsf.net. Forms may be submitted electronically using the KPSF website, or hard copies can be mailed or delivered to the Kerrville Public School Foundation at 1009 Barnett Street, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Established in 1987 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, the mission of the Kerrville Public School Foundation is to mobilize the community and its resources to further academic excellence for all the students of Kerrville ISD.
For more information, contact Executive Director Evelyn Nelson, (830) 257-9282, or visit www.kpsf.net.
