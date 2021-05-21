Remember your first arrowhead?

The Hill Country Archeological Association has joined forces with the Texas Archeological Society to conduct the 2021 TAS Field School in Kerrville.
The state event will be held in Kerrville and at sites around Kerr County on June 12-19, and organizers have planned dig sites for their work, and camping in River Star Park and Flat Rock Park for registrants who choose that.
Steve Stoutamire of Kerrville is one of the local members of the Hill Country association, helping to host this state-wide meet.
“Last year’s field school had more than 500 people registered before we had to cancel it. And that was the first time in 15 years that we were going to have this field school here. So attendance this year is questionable so far,” he said, adding registration is ongoing.
Leaders include Stoutamire and other area HCAA members plus the TAS Chairman Tiffany Osburn, and designated principal archeologist Eric Oksanen.
The Hill Country association includes more than 100 family units, people from a wide variety of professions.
Stoutamire is a retired geologist who moved here 15 years ago, and said when he arrived, he had no idea the Hill Country was so rich in archeology.
‘Public Night’ offered
What might interest local residents, especially with children, is that after 6 p.m. on June 17, Thursday night of camp week, will be “Public Night” at the River Star Park. Five to 10 professional archeologists will be available to answer questions and identify artifacts for the public.
Otherwise, nonmembers cannot participate in Field School activities. But the state association is always looking for new dues-paying members who get interested in this “work” and could then attend future Field Schools. (Any who visit the website and join quickly could be eligible to work at this year’s event.) And Stoutamire said it’s a good possibility that the 2022 event also will be held here.
Field School plans
The Texas Archeological Society is hosting the 2021 annual Field School on a private ranch just west of Kerrville. The private property is 88 acres in size and borders the Guadalupe River near Bear Creek. Stoutamire said the field schools always look for good sites that aren’t too remote.
This year the dig sites are mainly at Bear Creek Ranch (nicknamed “Kemosabe” by the ranch owner’s son, Stoutamire said), where dating has already been done and set at 7420-7280 ybp (years before present).
It is located on the same river terrace as the Gatlin Site (41KR621) which was accidentally discovered by Texas Department of Transportation crews in 2004 when construction started for the new Thompson Drive extension to the new bridge crossing the river.
Gatlin has been hailed in literature as one of the most significant Early Archaic sites ever found in Central Texas. It has a robust point assemblage and 50 carbon-14 dates in addition to animal and plant remains.
Much of the Research Design for the Field School private ranch will center on increasing understanding beyond what Gatlin could provide, due to limits of TxDOT construction schedules and right-of-ways.
Based on the work that the HCAA has done on the property over the last five years, by teams including Bryant Saner Jr. of Kerrville, almost all of the 88 acres contains archeology deposits.
The HCAA has been exploring the property to identify promising areas for the 2021 field school excavations. The terrace deposits are rich in culture containing middens, abundant lithic scatters, discrete fire cracked rock (FCR) hearths and a large variety of stone tools and projectile points.
“We have a good idea what will be found here. The local group has been working it since 2014 and we know a lot about what’s there. But we always hope to find something new,” he said. “Archeologists always say, ‘It’s one trowel-scrape away.’ It’s the thrill of the discovery, to be the first human to touch something since it got dropped there. I still have the first ‘point’ I found when I was five years old. But we don’t wear pith helmets.” Stoutamire said they expect to find stone tools, and projectile points. And all items found are identified by location and location owner, examined in a lab, and returned to the owner.
Radiocarbon dating on the site has been limited, but the oldest cultural material found thus far is 7280 ybp calibrated from an FCR hearth with associated Early Archaic Projectile point. A good representation of diagnostic points cover the Early, Middle, Late and Transitional Archaic periods. Some broken points have been found which are tentatively identified as Late Paleolithic, and one Perdiz arrow point was found representing the Late Prehistoric Period.
Stoutamire said the main events at this field school will be excavations at the designated site about one-half mile upriver from the Spur 98 bridge. A secondary event is planned at Julius Neunhoffer’s Kerr County ranch where teams will survey and map areas for possible artifacts, identify artifacts and send a report to Neunhoffer afterwards.
At the dig sites, he said the surface area is measured in metrics, and locations of items found can be pinpointed down to – and by – centimeters. The depth of a dig site is marked by a “line level” of string and measured by a tape measure.
“If someone finds anything, he or she announces it to fellow archeologists, stops digging and photographs are taken. It’s measured, and when removed, put into a labeled ‘sample bag’ to be identified more specifically and interpretations made,” he said.
For example, obsidian has a chemical composition that can be identified as a reference point; and any found at the Kerrville sites can be tested in a lab to compare for its origin.
“We find arrow points, spear or ‘dart’ points, and things that the native people used as trade items. The native people were here 13,000 years before present,” Stoutamire said. “The first question I usually - always – get is, were these people Apaches or Comanches? No. The Apaches got here about 1300 AD, and the Comanches about 1700 AD.”
He said the law in Texas is that before any kind of groundwork on city or state lands, an archeology assessment must be done, such as when TxDOT was working on the bridge. In 2021, the state spent about $2.1 million on evaluations.
Archeologists have found stone hearths, human-built things, where those early people cooked deer and other animals, and otherwise non-digestible plants including prickly pear leaves.
For more information, visit the website www.txarch.org; or email Stoutamire, an “archeology steward,” in Kerrville at Stoutamire@ hotmail.com.
