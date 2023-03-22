SU staff, friends to host free concert Friday

Local friends and Schreiner University co-workers Toby Appleton and Dr. Charlie Hueber are having fun planning for their upcoming concert set for Friday, March 24 at Arcadia Live.
Dubbed “The Toby & Charlie World Tour,” the concert will be offered with no admission fee with a cash bar available.
The duo are talented musicians who have added humor to their marketing efforts for the concert.
“Get ready to be amazed by the most okay band you'll ever see live,” Appleton said. On March 24, the Toby & Charlie World Tour makes its stop at the Arcadia Theater in Kerrville. They've played shows to tens of unsuspecting captive people in Mexico, Ireland, Scotland, and England and now they are coming to play for you.”
Hueber added his thoughts as well.
“I just want everyone to set really low expectations. That way when we are just okay, they are pleasantly surprised. Also I heard they have $5 margaritas, so there is that,” Hueber said.
In preparation for the event, Appleton and Hueber decided to write each other’s colorful, humerous and tongue-in-cheek biographies to best capture exactly what this show will be like. The results of their efforts are below:
Charlie Hueber
“Dr. Charlie Hueber is the Dean of Students at Schreiner University by day, and he is a singer-songwriter who loves nothing more than strumming his guitar and letting his creativity flow by night. He's been playing for a few years now and has become quite skilled at songwriting and creating intricate melodies.
“When Charlie isn't playing guitar, you can often find him surrounded by rainbows and unicorns. He loves the way rainbows light up the sky after a storm and finds unicorns to be such fascinating and mystical creatures. Charlie has even incorporated his love of rainbows and unicorns into his guitar playing, using his music to evoke the dreamy, magical feeling of these colorful and mythical creatures.
“Charlie is always looking for ways to bring his love of rainbows and unicorns into his life, whether that means wearing rainbow-colored clothing or decorating his house with unicorn posters and figurines. Some people might find Charlie’s love of rainbows and unicorns to be a bit unconventional, but he doesn't let that bother him. He's happy being true to himself and expressing his creativity in his own unique way.”
Toby Appleton
“Toby Appleton spends his days as the Marketing and Communications Manager, University Relations and Public Information Officer for Schreiner University. He is involved in nearly every aspect of Kerrville. If you are from this area and don’t know him or haven’t at least heard his name, it has to be because you refuse to leave your home and/or don’t have internet.
“But this is about Toby’s not-so-hidden talent ... music. Toby Appleton is probably the most talented musician on the planet that only performs live 1 to 2 times a year. Of course, this does not count karaoke, as he built a karaoke bar in his house. His God-given pipes of gold have led others to ask him to sing the National Anthem at major sporting events from NBA to NASCAR. It’s also rumored that in his younger days he was in a band that wreaked havoc on the Dallas music scene, but the real magic happens when he picks up an acoustic guitar and sings. On the rare occasion he is coerced to play and sing it really is a special treat and something your will not want to miss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.