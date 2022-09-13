Railroad Commissioner to speak at RWKC event

November elections will be here soon and the Republican Women of Kerr County are honored to have the opportunity to host several Republican candidates over the next two months as their guest speakers.
Commissioner Wayne Christian will be the guest speaker for the Republican Women of Kerr County’s September General Meeting on Friday, Sept. 16.
Christian was elected as our 50th Texas Railroad Commissioner in November 2016. Throughout his first term, Christian developed a strong record of fighting against frivolous regulations and standing strong for free markets and American Energy Independence.
Since taking office, Commissioner Christian has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission as the official representative of Texas.
Through this role, Christian has been a national leader on the forefront of fighting against federal overreach, authoring and passing resolutions against the Green New Deal and CLEAN Future Act. Prior to his time on the Commission, Christian was elected to the Texas House of Representatives as the first Republican elected from deep East Texas since Reconstruction after the Civil War. He served as the president of the Texas Conservative Coalition and was a multi-term member of the House Energy Committee. Christian graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a B.B.A. in general business in 1973. After college, Christian found success in the music industry with his country/gospel band, the Mercy River Boys and went on to be finalist for a Grammy Award in 1979.
Professionally, he owns and operates a financial services business. Christian is married to his wife, Lisa, and together they have three daughters and five grandchildren, and attend the First Baptist Church in Center, Texas.
The Republican Women of Kerr County General Meetings are held the third Friday of every month (except for December), taking place at the Inn of the Hills. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon. Women, men, and students are invited to attend RWKC meetings, and hear important topics from various speakers. Topics and speakers range from community to national level.
General meetings are open to the public. Reservations are required in advance by emailing rwkcreservations@gmail.com; calling (830) 315-3330; or online at rwkc_sept_mtg. eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20 per person.
