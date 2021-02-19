Hard freeze warning in effect through Saturday morning

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect across all of South Central Texas from 9 PM this evening through 9 a.m. Saturday. Continue plumbing precautions to prevent frozen or bursting pipes due to this cold weather.
Hazardous travel remains possible as water will refreeze on some roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.