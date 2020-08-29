LWV celebrating ‘Women’s Equality Day’ today

The League of Women Voters Hill Country Texas celebrated “Women’s Equality Day” on Aug. 26, this year the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920, that gave most (but not all) female citizens the right to vote.
This year, a new video is added to the celebration, in celebration of 100 local women who have contributed, or continue to contribute, to Hill Country life.
On Wednesday night in a virtual Zoom setting, the video was a centerpiece of the program, shown via computer, in a meeting led by LWV-HCTX President Catherine Learoyd of Kerrville.
“In honor of this centennial event, we will be presenting this video honoring 100 women in the Hill Country, women you may or may not recognize, who do so much to enrich our community and who give of themselves so selflessly and humbly.”
Typically LWV has a business meeting and a speaker, and for this meeting the addition of the new video.
Wednesday, their guest is Dr. Jeanette Cockcroft, professor at Schreiner University. She will speak on the history of the 19th Amendment.
The club has about 80 members; and sends out a monthly newsletter.
Video project
The video project was the brainchild of Diana Bamerick in a planning meeting about June 1, when they were discussing this centennial celebration. So she was put in charge of the project.
“I don’t know why I thought of this, but I just spoke up and said, ‘We should do a video about women in the community,’” she said.
Everybody agreed immediately, and when Bamerick started to think about the “how” of it, the first person she called was her friend Karen Johnson.
Johnson is a former nurse/anesthetist who started a new business, “Karen Johnson Imaging,” after she retired.
Bamerick said she started asking a wide range of people in the Kerrville and Hill Country area for suggestions for ladies to feature, in addition to the ones she could think of, just looking around activities here. And she sent email invitations to each woman on a long list, to ask if they were interested.
She followed up the emails with phone calls.
“This has been so humbling to me, to talk to these women. They wear so many different hats in their home and work life and volunteer projects,” Bamerick said. “That was the challenge for me. I asked each one for a statement. And I got longer and longer (written) pieces. It was so hard to make short statements out of them,” she said “But they all understood the time constraint of the video.”
Bamerick said in the first part of August, she was still talking to some of them.
“We learned so much about this community,” she and Johnson said.
Bamerick added, “So many of our contacts said, ‘I’m not deserving, but could you contact …?’ and gave us contacts for other ladies and organizations. They are selfless and humble and giving.”
“We are proud of them. These women are making the effort to do this. And yes, 100 women is a long list, but we are getting someplace with this,” she said last week.
The finished video is a blend of the history of the Suffragette movement, including the legal obstacles and physical punishments the women suffered supporting their cause, with reproductions of historic photos, and quotes from some of the “founders.”
One photo of a long crowded line of new women voters has a caption that says 8 million women across the United States went to the polls for the first time in the first general election held after passage of this amendment.
Bamerick and Johnson’s “stars” of the video are divided into some categories, including community service, teachers, public service, the arts, business, and voter services. Each person or group is shown with her or their statement.
The list of ladies include, roughly in order of appearance, the recent elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year in Kerrville ISD; Mary Ellen Summerlin, Susan Harris, Bonnie White, Deana Blackburn, ret. Col. Susan Junker, the staff of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, Lucy Wilke, Kelli Early, Heather Stebbins, Irene Van Winkle, and the board of the Kerrville Public School Foundation.
Others are Kim Clarkson, Delayne Sigerman, Judy Eychner, Julie Mosty Leonard, Katie Givens, Katye Graham, Lisa Winters, Kathy Hall, Lisa Medovich, Susan Fontenot, Kaeli Dressler, Pam Burton, Vicki Marsh, the Environmental Health staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Tina Woods, Krystle Ramsey, Ann Buck, Peggy Schmidt, Sylvia Lewis, Stephanie Cash, Melody Lohmann and Kristy Vandenberg.
And still others are Carol Priour, Lois Shaw, Brenda Thompson and staff, the Hill Country Youth Auxiliary, Lillian Warren, Judy Ferguson, and Rose Bradshaw.
Others are Lorraine LeMon, Lanza Teague, Mary Muse, Karen Billingsley, Lynda Ables, and Karen Burkett.
Voter services – one of the LWV’s main missions – are represented by the Kerr County elections department staff and Bunny Bond.
The duo said they also had a discussion about how to end the video – did it need a call to action, or description of where we are today? Bamerick and Johnson said they wanted to be uplifted, and encouraged to vote.
“This has been a thrilling experience for me, and so amazing to work with Karen,” Bamerick said.
“We got varied types of photos from people, and some needed restoration. I worked to get all the current ladies’ photos in the same ‘color-cast.’ Some had to be isolated out of group photos,” Johnson said. “Most ended up not ‘professional’ but from people’s smart phones.”
“These are not our words, but their words. Each one was asked to send their name, title, and a statement. That often identified some of their work,” Bamerick said.
They were hopeful the finished video would be about 20 minutes long.
This video was to be premiered at the LWV meeting on Wednesday evening, and afterwards will be posted on the local LWV website and their Facebook page.
Bamerick said they are working to make possible access to the video for the women pictured on it, and the organizations they work with.
She said she and Johnson got permission to use (for free) a cello piece by Yo-Yo-Ma, plus an appropriate movie score.
The LWV’s goal is to educate, to inform, register voters and to get people excited about voting.
“It took 72 years for this amendment to be passed as law. And many of the early Suffragettes didn’t live to cast a vote. And the amendment in 1920 didn’t guarantee the right to vote to every woman,” she said. In the early years and even into the 1960s, this right to vote didn’t apply to Black women, or Native Americans, Asians and some others.
The LWV website is www.membership@lwvhillcountrytexas.org.
Upcoming General Election
Check the Kerr County website and its Elections page for information about the Nov. 3 General Election, including the early voting calendar and information on mail-in ballots. The phone contact is 792-2242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.