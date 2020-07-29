48 active COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported

As the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases have increased less dramatically with 18 new cases this week, the significant numbers of recovered patients have brought the total estimated active number of cases to 48 as of this afternoon.
So far, a total of 371 Kerr County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus out of a total of 5,693 tests administered, leaving a positivity rate of 6.52 percent.
As of today, there are eight patients being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center, with four of those currently in the ICU, per Peterson Health reports.
A total of four COVID-19 deaths has been reported among Kerr County citizens.
To recap the current status of the coronavirus in Kerr County, please see the following:
Total positive cases: 371
Total recoveries, per DHS: 319
Total Active cases: 48
Total deaths: 4
Hospitalized today: 8
Total tests administered: 5,693 (Peterson Health, National Guard and other private facilities)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.