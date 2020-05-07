Enthusiastic opening for retail, restaurants

As area residents emerged from their homes after weeks of isolation and many business owners opened their doors for the first time in a month, the excitement was palpable.
“We had our first customer at 6:15 this morning,” Cindy Piper, co-owner of Hill Country Cafe, said. “We didn’t know what to expect, but it’s been great.”
Governor Greg Abbott ordered the closure of restaurant dining rooms on March 19, leaving restaurant owners to find creative ways to keep employees and revenue for their busineses.
“We have our signs posted, explaining how we are being proactive with keeping everything clean and we hope it makes them feel better to see how seriously we are taking this,” Piper said. “It just feels so good to get back to some kind of normalcy.”
Debbie Flores has been dining at Hill Country Cafe for 30 years and has missed the opportunity to see her friends at the cafe.
“It’s just such a blessing to be back with our Mike and Cindy,” Flores said. “They are like family.”
Tomasa Velasquez O'Hern, of Yeo-Bo's Cafe Korean BBQ downtown, echoed Piper’s sentiments.
“I felt nervous and excited at the same time. It’s like a grand opening again but with rules and regulations,” O’Hern said. “Our customers were excited to get back to the normal and missed eating a hot meal at the table. We missed seeing them, too.”
Most all of the business owners anticipated a slow reopening and were pleasantly surprised by the numbers of patrons that visited over the weekend.
Under Abbott’s new executive order, retail stores and restaurant dining rooms were allowed to open under a 50-percent capacity, with rules and regulations to promote public safety.
Retail stores were also pleased with customer traffic.
“We’ve been open, providing curbside service, but it just isn’t the same,” Sandra Welch, vice pesident of Hometown Crafts, said. “We have most of our employees back. They are excited, too.”
Welch said all employees are required to wear gloves and masks.
“They don’t mind at all. They were just happy to be back. It was like a reunion,” Welch said.
She said she observed most customers wearing masks, and all were social-distancing.
“Everyone was patient, polite and were doing their part to be safe,” Welch said.
Anne Goette, her daughter and granddaughter ventured out to Hometown Crafts to get supplies for a couple of projects.
“This is our first time out,” Goette said. “We are wearing masks and are being careful, but it does feel good to be able to come inside the store.”
Goette said she had two younger grandchildren that didn’t make the trip.
“We just didn’t feel like it was time for the younger ones yet,” Goette said.
Abbott’s plan to reopen the state is laid out in multiple phases. Because of the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerr County, local businesses and restaurants could open under Phase 2 of the governor’s plan.
Abbott will update citizens on May 18. The official “Governor’s Report To Open Texas” is posted on the City of Kerrville’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Under Abbott’s current executive order, some businesses were not allowed to open, including bars, gyms, hair and nail salons.
In addition, restrictions remain in place to protect citizens ages 65 and older, to include restricting visitation to nursing and assisted living centers.
City and County officials are encouraging citizens to support local businesses, but to continue to practice social-distancing and other safety measures.
